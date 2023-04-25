IPL 2023 | Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis in danger of a match ban if RCB maintain slow-over rate again
Kohli and du Plessis are having an impressive season in IPL 2023.|
(BCCI)
Royal Challengers Bangalore fans were handed some unpleasant news on Tuesday as one of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis could receive a match ban if they fail to deliver 20 overs within the allotted time in IPL 2023. The Red and Gold Brigade have been penalized twice already in the ongoing campaign.
Riding on two back-to-back victories against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore moved to fifth place on the IPL 2023 points table. Both of the triumphs came under the leadership of Virat Kohli, who stepped up in the absence of full-time skipper Faf du Plessis. The South African has been playing as an Impact Player in their previous two outings due to minor injury concerns. However, in the middle of all the aplomb, some news came up in their camp which won’t please them by any means.
Du Plessis was fined Rs 12 lakhs when he was charged for the first time this season. In that fixture, which RCB lost by a wicket, the South African led the Red and Gold Brigade and paid the price. Then they made the same mistake again in RCB’s previous fixture against Rajasthan Royals, which they won by seven runs. This time, Kohli was in charge of the side, and thus, was penalized Rs 24 lakhs. Besides, each member of the entire team, including Impact Players du Plessis and Harshal Patel, were sanctioned Rs 6 lakh or 25 percent of the match fee.
Now, the situation has worsened. If RCB repeat the same thing for the third time in IPL 2023, then, as per the rules, their captain will be banned for a match. In this case, if RCB are found guilty again, the player who will lead them in that match will receive the punishment. Therefore, it is safe to say that one of RCB’s main men will be in danger for the remainder of the season.