WTC Final | Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur return to Indian contingent for Australian challenge

Rahane last featured for India against South Africa in January last year but scores of 1 and 9 effectively ended his long stay in Test cricket that had included captaining the side to a series win in Australia. However, the batter has since redeemed himself with a stellar Ranji Trophy campaign for Mumbai, scoring 634 runs in seven matches at an average of 57.63 before setting the Indian Premier League alight in a new avatar for the Chennai Super Kings. Rahane's inclusion came at the cost of Suryakumar Yadav who was with the team for the recent Border Gavaskar Trophy but only managed eight runs in his sole Test innings.