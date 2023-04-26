Australian Legend’s scathing comment on Arjun Tendulkar, Slams MI Management

“You can't guarantee that the third over will be met. Even the very best bowlers, the most experienced bowlers… when you get greedy and think, 'let's just try and get that extra over', more often than not, they get lined up.”

Tendulkar did his job. Again, he's a recipient of the sub. He's the extra bowler. And the extra bowler doesn't have to complete four (overs). He has contributed well at the top, took a wicket and gave 9 overs. You can't argue when the cows come home, ‘Oh he should’ve bowled the death over instead of Green!'. Green's the international bowler, and he has bowled poorly.”

Tom Moody