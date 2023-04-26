Australian Legend’s scathing comment on Arjun Tendulkar, Slams MI Management
Arjun Tendulkar wasn’t given the chance to bowl in the last overs against GT.|
Arjun Tendulkar wasn’t given the chance to bowl in the last overs against GT, sparking debate about his under-utilisation in the game. Now, former Australian cricketer and coach, Tom Moody, has slammed the MI management for not being effective in using the bowler.
Yesterday, Mumbai Indians were handed a crushing loss by defending champions Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, losing by 55 runs. Despite their opponent's total of 207 runs in 20 overs, MI struggled with their bowling attack yet again and only managed to score 152/9. Fans and former cricketers were surprised by the team's decision not to use Arjun Tendulkar in the death overs, especially in the absence of Jofra Archer. The same has now drawn comments from former SRH coach Tom Moody.
Tom Moody speaks on Arjun’s inclusion in the squad
In the previous game against Punjab Kings, Arjun had a bad night after giving away 31 runs in the 16th over to Sam Curran and Harpreet Singh. In the recent game, he bowled just two overs, both in the Powerplay and managed to take the wicket of Wriddhiman Saha in his second over, finishing with figures of 1/9. The decision to not use him for the remaining overs left many curious.
Former Australia star Tom Moody, who was once the head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad, has commented on Arjun's underutilization during the match. Despite the lack of clarity surrounding this, Moody believes that the young player did his job and serves as an "extra bowler" for Mumbai.
What did Tom Moody say?
“You can't guarantee that the third over will be met. Even the very best bowlers, the most experienced bowlers… when you get greedy and think, 'let's just try and get that extra over', more often than not, they get lined up.”
Tendulkar did his job. Again, he's a recipient of the sub. He's the extra bowler. And the extra bowler doesn't have to complete four (overs). He has contributed well at the top, took a wicket and gave 9 overs. You can't argue when the cows come home, ‘Oh he should’ve bowled the death over instead of Green!'. Green's the international bowler, and he has bowled poorly.”
Mumbai Indians find themselves at the seventh spot in the IPL 2023 table, with three wins from seven matches. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have moved up to the second position with five victories in seven games, matching the points of table-toppers Chennai Super Kings.
Tom Moody’s blistering career
Tom Moody is a former Australian cricketer and coach who has worked with various teams worldwide. He played for the Australian cricket team and was part of the World Cup-winning squad in 1987. Moody also coached Sri Lanka's national team and led them to the final of the 2007 World Cup. In the Indian Premier League, he was the head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad from 2013 to 2019, and the team won the IPL title in 2016. Moody is known for his tactical and strategic approach to the game, and his opinions are respected by players and fans alike. He has 1211 runs in 64 ODI innings while 456 runs in 14 test innings.
