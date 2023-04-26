Harbhajan Drops Bombshell! Picks Rahul Over Bharat for WTC 2023 Final

The Indian team's 15-player roster for their match against Australia in the ICC World Test Championship final was released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday. The game will be held from June 7th to 11th at the Oval, with June 12th reserved as a backup day. Ajinkya Rahane, the former Test vice-captain, was included in the team following his impressive performance in domestic cricket and the ongoing IPL 2023 season as part of the CSK team. However, former star player, Harbhajan Singh has made a significant statement while speaking on the squad.

BCCI announces interesting squad for WTC 2023 final

Suryakumar Yadav, who made his Test debut against the Kangaroos in Nagpur during the first Test of the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, did not make the cut. Additionally, Kuldeep Yadav, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, and Shreyas Iyer, who was ruled out due to injury, were all left out. In addition to Rahane, bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur earned a spot in the Test team after being called up.

The team management has selected KS Bharat, the sole specialist wicketkeeper-batsman in the 15-player squad. This decision is a clear indication that despite his average performance at home against Australia, the Andhra keeper will retain his spot behind the stumps at the Oval. However, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has a different opinion. He suggests that India should not play Bharat and instead opt for a 31-year-old superstar to take on the wicketkeeping duties in the WTC 2023 summit clash against the top-ranked Australian team.

What did Harbhajan Singh say on KS Bharat?

KL Rahul, who was not included in the playing lineup for the final two Tests against Australia last month, was recommended by Harbhajan Singh to bat at No. 7 and serve as India's wicketkeeper-batsman in the WTC Final. The Turbanator believes that Rahul's previous century at the Oval will boost his confidence, making him a better option than Bharat for the role.

“I will have KL Rahul over KS Bharat because he already has a ton to his name on this ground. He will have a good feeling playing here. Send a message to him to start keeping. With KL Rahul, he will strengthen the batting. I mean, Bharat can keep there, but Rahul adds more strength to the batting. If Rahul plays, you can also swap the positions between Jadeja and KL Rahul.” Harbhajan

Harbhajan excludes Ashwin & Axar!

Harbhajan Singh has selected his ideal playing XI for the WTC Final, starting with captain Rohit Sharma and young opener Shubman Gill at the top. Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli, India's preferred No. 3 and 4 batters in Test cricket, follow them. The comeback man Rahane comes in at No. 5, while Jadeja, who is presently ranked first in the ICC Test all-rounder rankings, takes the No. 6 spot. Rahul is placed at No. 7. The lower order, then includes Shardul, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Umesh Yadav. Despite their excellent form with both bat and ball in Test matches, Harbhajan has not included Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel in his preferred eleven.

