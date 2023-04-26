IPL 2023, GT vs MI | Who said what ft. Hardik Pandya, Abhinav Manohar

It's just few things. To be consistent with line and length. Good to get a few wickets but just working on a few things. A few areas where I don't want to bowl but it's going there. The first few overs, to keep them a little bit quiet... In this wicket if you are hitting the right area it makes it hard for the batsmen. It's great to have him in the side and have this bowling partnership with him. He just wants to learn and he is just working so hard. Last year he was bowling hard in the nets and just keeps asking questions. Even when I am in the gym he would come to me and ask. That's how much he wants to get better and perform and now he is delivering so I am so happy. That's great news for GT and also for Afghanistan.

Rashid Khan