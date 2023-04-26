IPL 2023, GT vs MI | Who said what ft. Hardik Pandya, Abhinav Manohar
The two captains shaking hands after the game's end|
BCCI
Gujarat Titans registered their second win on the trot with a 55-run triumph over Mumbai Indians, at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday, to go level on points with table-toppers CSK. The visitors succumbed to some explosive death overs batting and a clinical bowling effort to follow the act.
Gujarat Titans continued to be a powerhouse in the Indian Premier League 2023 as the defending champions registered their fifth win of the season to rise to second place with 10 points to their name alongside a commendable net run rate of 0.580. Batting first, Shubman Gill's handsome 56 off 34 deliveries set the stage for some fireworks towards the end for Gujarat Titans and the likes of David Miller and Abhinav Manohar delivered, ending up with scores of 46 off 22 balls and 42 off 21 balls respectively. A five-ball cameo by Rahul Tewatia, which included three sixes, further propelled the hosts' score to a daunting 207/6, in response to which the visitors faltered shambolically.
Skipper Rohit Sharma was the first to fall as the powerplay saw Mumbai score a paltry 29/1 before Afghan spin twins Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad came into the attack. The former finished with 2/27 while Noor's figures read 3/37, the duo's efforts restricting their opponents to 90/6 after 13 overs. Nehal Wadhera provided some consolation with a 21-ball 40, only enough to take Mumbai to 152/9 at the end of their 20 overs.
A dismayed Rohit admitted to the team stumbling in both innings as they fell to their fourth loss in seven games.
It's a little disappointing, to be honest, we were in control of the game for the most part and the last few conceded too many runs. Every team has different strengths and we have a good batting lineup and we back ourselves to go out and get that target on any given day, today wasn't meant to be. There was some dew and we needed someone to bat a little deeper. We came pretty close in the last game while chasing 215 but we didn't start well with the bat today.
Winning captain Hardik Pandya was all praise for the star performers of the day while crediting head coach Ashish Nehra for the side's bowling plans.
I always take the call according to the situation. Captaincy for me is backing my instincts. Myself and Ashish Nehra have similar calls most times and using Noor Ahmed and Rashid Khan together was our common call. Using spinners against MI batters who love the pace on the ball was our thinking basically. Credit goes to Abhinav Manohar for the way he has been batting in the nets and it translates into his on-field performances too. Credit also to the support staff for making him bat so much in the nets.
Abhinav Manohar was named the Player of the Match for his momentum-changing knock and the 28-year-old expressed humility while receiving the honour.
Lucky to be in this franchise. I practice a lot and have a lot of self-belief because of it. That's paying off. I've been gifted to time the bowl well, to do it at this level feels like a dream.
Rashid Khan's two scalps took his tally in the season to 14 wickets in seven games, helping the wrist-spinner reclaim the Purple Cap for the time being.
It's just few things. To be consistent with line and length. Good to get a few wickets but just working on a few things. A few areas where I don't want to bowl but it's going there. The first few overs, to keep them a little bit quiet... In this wicket if you are hitting the right area it makes it hard for the batsmen. It's great to have him in the side and have this bowling partnership with him. He just wants to learn and he is just working so hard. Last year he was bowling hard in the nets and just keeps asking questions. Even when I am in the gym he would come to me and ask. That's how much he wants to get better and perform and now he is delivering so I am so happy. That's great news for GT and also for Afghanistan.