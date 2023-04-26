IPL 2023, RCB vs KKR | Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli uncharacteristically lauding Harshal Patel despite catching woes

Virat Kohli continued to captain Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the third successive time in IPL 2023 on Wednesday in place of Faf du Plessis, who again started on the bench due to an injury. The talismanic Indian batter enjoyed two wins in his previous two matches as the skipper, but against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chinnaswamy, he seemed to have a tough task ahead. On a track that has been historically a paradise for the batters, KKR posted 200/5 at the end of 20 overs. However, the Purple and Gold Brigade might not have gotten there had RCB not dropped simple catches one after another.