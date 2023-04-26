IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as KKR complete double over RCB to end four-match losing streak

Chasing a challenging target at a ground where batters traditionally smash sixes for fun, RCB suffered a massive setback after losing in-form Faf du Plessis in the third over. They slipped from 31/1 to 58/3 in little time as neither Shahbaz Ahmed nor Glenn Maxwell managed to chip in with handy contributions. Still, Virat Kohli kept RCB in the hunt and fitting support from Mahipal Lomror helped them to keep the required run rate under control. However, once Lomror fell to Varun Chakaravarthy, RCB collapsed like a pack of cards, which did not allow them to get the job done. Chakravarthy and Suyash Sharma continued to do wonders for KKR, as their figures of 5/57 off their combined eight overs did the most damage to the opposition.