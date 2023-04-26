More Options

IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as KKR complete double over RCB to end four-match losing streak

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

KKR defeat RCB by 21 runs on Wednesday.

Kolkata Knight Riders finally got back to winning ways in IPL 2023 on Wednesday by beating RCB by 21 runs at the Chinnaswamy. The Nitish Rana-led side, who registered the season’s first win against the same opposition, restricted Virat Kohli and his boys to 179/8 after setting a stiff target of 201.

Chasing a challenging target at a ground where batters traditionally smash sixes for fun, RCB suffered a massive setback after losing in-form Faf du Plessis in the third over. They slipped from 31/1 to 58/3 in little time as neither Shahbaz Ahmed nor Glenn Maxwell managed to chip in with handy contributions. Still, Virat Kohli kept RCB in the hunt and fitting support from Mahipal Lomror helped them to keep the required run rate under control. However, once Lomror fell to Varun Chakaravarthy, RCB collapsed like a pack of cards, which did not allow them to get the job done. Chakravarthy and Suyash Sharma continued to do wonders for KKR, as their figures of 5/57 off their combined eight overs did the most damage to the opposition.

Earlier in the evening, N Jagadeesan struggled to get going from the start, but Jason Roy’s brisk 29-ball 56 kept the run rate going at a fluid pace. The pair forged an 83-run stand from 56 balls until Vijaykumar Vyshak dismissed both of them in the space of four balls. Venkatesh Iyer (31 off 26 balls) and Nitish Rana (48 off 21 balls) took some time to settle and then began playing aggressively to take KKR to 168 in 17.2 overs. However, Wanindu Hasaranga’s excellent 18th over, in which he dismissed both the well-set KKR batters, brought RCB back into the game. Still, breezy cameos from Rinku Singh (18 off 10 balls and David Wiese (12* off 3 balls) at the fag end of the innings helped the visitors reach 200 with the loss of five wickets.

Kya kya dekhna pad rah hi!

It hurts more than a breakup!

It hurtttttssssss!!!!

KKR did their job well!

Worked well for KKR!

Others win macthes & we win hearts!

Kohli never fail to score runs!

Happy?

Fate is written!

Like Kantaara >>> Like Vinthaara xD xD

