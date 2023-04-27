More Options

ACC Premier Cup | Twitter reacts as war of words between Aarif and Rizlan paves way for unique send-off

ACC Premier Cup | Twitter reacts as war of words between Aarif and Rizlan paves way for unique send-off

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Aarif Sheikh scored 11 runs against Qatar

(Nepal Cricket)

Fielders sledging the batters to disturb their concentration is a common occurrence in cricket but escorting them back to the pavilion is a rare sight to witness. An ACC Premier Cup match between Nepal and Qatar produced a similar moment as Aarif Sheikh gave Mohammed Rizlan a unique send-off.

Nepal are on their way to register a victory cleaning up half of Qatar’s side inside 20 overs in the ACC Premier Cup fixture. Nepal batted first and were bundled out by visitors on a total of 157 with Sandeep Lamichhane being the highest run-scorer with a knock of unbeaten 43 runs. Stepping into the field to defend the target, Nepal bowlers dominated the proceedings. They garnered praise from the spectators for the performance but a verbal spat during the second innings made waves as it culminated in a bizarre send-off. 

Sandeep Lamichhane was bowling the 13th over of the innings and he was troubling Mohammed Rizlan as the batter was unable to read him. Rizlan edged the second ball of the over to Aarif Sheikh who was standing in the slips but he failed to pull off a sharp take. After the delivery, a verbal spat occurred between the batter and the fielder. However, Lamichhane put an end to the possible extension of the banter dismissing the batter two balls later. 

However, after Rizlan was dismissed, Aarif escorted him on his way back to the dugout. Captain Rohit Paudel pulled him away from the batter to subside the situation. The impact of the incident was felt on social media as well as the users expressed their emotions on Twitter. 

