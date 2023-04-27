ACC Premier Cup | Twitter reacts as war of words between Aarif and Rizlan paves way for unique send-off

Sandeep Lamichhane was bowling the 13th over of the innings and he was troubling Mohammed Rizlan as the batter was unable to read him. Rizlan edged the second ball of the over to Aarif Sheikh who was standing in the slips but he failed to pull off a sharp take. After the delivery, a verbal spat occurred between the batter and the fielder. However, Lamichhane put an end to the possible extension of the banter dismissing the batter two balls later.