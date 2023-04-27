Ashes 2023 | I don’t class 2021-22 as real Ashes series, claims Stuart Broad

The classic Ashes rivalry between England and Australia is set to take between June 16 to July 31 and the former are going to be hosts. England have been struggling to win Ashes since 2015 but the leadership duo of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum would like to capitalise on home advantage and win back the urn. With the English conditions likely to help pacers, Stuart Broad would be one of the key pacers for the team in a series where glory will be the ultimate aim.

However, before the start of the action on the field, the war of the words has begun with Broad firing the first shot. He has argued that Australia’s 4-0 victory in the last Ashes series shouldn’t be counted as a real Ashes victory due to the Covid restrictions in place at that time and the team has to reside in a bio-bubble.

"Nothing was harsher than the last Ashes series. But in my mind I don't class that as a real Ashes. The definition of Ashes cricket is elite sport with lots of passion and players at the top of their game,” Broad told the Daily Mail.

"Nothing about that series was high-level performance because of the Covid restrictions. The training facilities, the travel, not being able to socialise. I've written it off as a void series."

As the English team is playing in a new template under the Stokes-McCullum leadership, there would be many eyes on how their approach works in the Ashes series. Australia are known to be a slightly cautious batting side as they have technically solid batters in the Test lineup. However, Broad has revealed that it would be great for the team if the Australian team tries to replicate England’s attacking approach and fails in the pursuit.

"It would be great for us if Australia try to take us on at our own game. If we can get them playing in a slightly different style they could make mistakes and that would be brilliant for us,” he explained.

"Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja are all guys who like to bat time and accumulate. So if we can nibble away at them and just get them thinking, 'Why are we not scoring quicker? Why are we not moving the game forward?'.”

"I'd love Smith to dance down the track and sky one to mid-off early doors. That would be classic."