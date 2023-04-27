Delhi Capitals' Code! No Late-Night Guests, Franchise Sets Boundaries

In response to a recent incident involving misconduct by a player from the Delhi Capitals IPL team towards a woman during a franchise party, the team has taken proactive steps to address the issue. They have introduced a 'Code of Conduct' with the main aim of promoting and ensuring proper behaviour among the cricketers.

As per the newly implemented code, designed to uphold the franchise's public image, players are prohibited from inviting acquaintances to their rooms after 10 pm. If they wish to entertain guests, it must be done in the team hotel's restaurant or coffee shop.

Furthermore, it is mandatory for players to inform franchise officials in advance if they plan to leave the hotel premises to meet someone. The advisory, communicated to the players following their victory over the Hyderabad Sunrisers, carries a stern caution: Violations of the code may lead to fines or even contract termination.

Players need to inform management before-hand

The franchise permits WAGs (Wives and Girlfriends) of players and support staff to accompany the team during the IPL. However, according to the code, players and support staff are responsible for covering the travel expenses of their partners and must notify franchise officials prior to their family members joining the team.

Nevertheless, if a player intends to bring someone to their room, they must provide prior notification to the IPL team's integrity officer and submit a photo identification to the team management.

Delhi Capitals’ hard-luck this season

The Delhi Capitals have experienced a rather lacklustre season thus far, managing only two wins out of their first seven games and currently sitting at the bottom of the points table. Their campaign began with a string of five consecutive defeats, and they also faced the unfortunate incident of several players' kit bags being stolen during transit from Bengaluru to Delhi. Fortunately, the equipment was recovered after a few days.

The Code of Conduct emphasises that the primary focus for every member of the Delhi Capitals squad, including players, support staff, and management, should be the team's vision and objectives. While not explicitly referring to a specific incident, the franchise has made it mandatory for all players to attend franchise functions and notify the team staff in case of lateness.

The code has been implemented to ensure that players don't indulge in any off-field distraction that could potentially affect their chances of reaching the semi-final or tarnish the team's reputation. The team has shown improvement, winning their last two games back-to-back. Now, they will lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

