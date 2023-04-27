IPL 2023, RCB vs KKR | Who said what ft. Varun Chakaravarthy, Nitish Rana

Last match I went for 49 and this match I did well. That's how crazy life is. (This year) More focused on accuracy rather than more variations. I didn't want to add more variations. I have been working a lot and I'd like to credit AC Pratheepan - he's been working for me and even Abhishek Nayar. I'd like to thank them.I'd like to credit this to my new born son, still not able to see him, I'd like to dedicate it to him and my wife.Suyash Sharma has come into the team and I could say that he’s a guy for the future of the country. He is an amazing talent. I wish he can understand the level of cricket we are playing and fasttrack his way to the county’s side.

Varun Chakaravarthy