IPL 2023, RR vs CSK | Twitter and Maheesh Theekshana in disbelief as Dhoni Review System goes wrong
MSD's one DRS call went wrong on Friday.|
(BCCI/IPL)
By doing wonders on the field day in and day out, players make a name for themselves and later become larger-than-life personalities. MS Dhoni is one such figure as he had almost rightly called every DRS earlier, but on Thursday, everyone could not believe their eyes when the unthinkable happened.
In IPL 2023, fans have been turning up at every stadium in numbers to see MS Dhoni potentially for one last time to play cricket. There was no exception in Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium either as the Yellove Army were all over the place when Rajasthan Royals (RR) hosted Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 37 of the ongoing edition. However, what they saw during the fourth over of the RR innings is not something that they used to see every day. And of course, the incident was around no other than the man himself – MSD.
It was the third ball of that over which Maheesh Theekshana bowled at a shortish length at stumps. Batting on 31 off 12 balls, Yashasvi Jaiswal tried to sweep the ball, only to miss it completely. Theekshana, as well as Dhoni, appealed for LBW immediately after, but the umpire remained unmoved and did not raise his finger.
When Theekshana was about to ask Dhoni to take DRS, Dhoni did not even wait for the chat and signalled T, something he usually does whenever he is supremely confident. However, things did not go in favour of him, as the replay showed the ball was pitched outside the leg stump. While Jaiswal was delighted to see the failure of ‘The Dhoni Review System’, the two-time World Cup-winning captain, as well as Theekshana, were shocked to see the outcome.
Dhoni Review System went wrong!
April 27, 2023
Hahaha:D :D You are waiting for more like this! Isn't it?
DRS Means Dhoni Review System Bro 🔥..#CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/ezLnZ3UQYY— ஒத்த கை உலககோப்பை (@ok_uk_) April 27, 2023
LOL!
DRS Failed,Dhoni Missed Few Balls As Keeper— 𝘽𝙧𝙪𝙘𝙚 𝙒𝙖𝙮𝙣𝙚 (@AjithBruceOffl) April 27, 2023
TL~ pic.twitter.com/IyhLeycQMN
It's is good to hate!
Virat fans trolling Dhoni for his DRS— bruce (@loyalDhonifan7) April 27, 2023
IRONY😂🤡 pic.twitter.com/4zF7rWYvAf
And still it is DRS again!
DRS dhoni review system to desperate review system#IPL2O23 #RRvCSK #yellowarmy #DhoniReviewSystem— kit_kat (@GavaskarBorder) April 27, 2023
Can cry till next DRS works!
One failed DRS And Haters are already crying on Dhoni 🤣🙏. pic.twitter.com/AUzCZ3UupG— 𝐑 𝐈 𝐓 𝐈 𝐊 ᵈʰᵒⁿⁱ 🦁 (@Dhoni_Tweetz) April 27, 2023
See the fans here!
DRS rate according to telegraph— Chiku. (@Kohliisgoat_) April 27, 2023
Dhoni = 45%
Rohit = 55%
Kohli = 57%
But but dhoni review system 😭😭
Ok guyssss! Bye :X
That Dhoni review system guys 🤣🤣🤣#DRS #RRvsCSK pic.twitter.com/pF0EGWBZm1— Saffron Hulk #காவி #केसर 🇮🇳🥭🌱 (@HulkSaffron) April 27, 2023
It went wrong!
Howz Dhoni review system going on ? #DRS #RRvsCSK— Boøgey Man (@Me048A) April 27, 2023
Oh!
DRS - Dhobi review system 😂😂— dunk the lunk (@dunkanthetall) April 27, 2023
bc ye log hamesha fake hype krte hai.. Jab sahi rehta tab bolte ki dhoni review system.. But galat hua to bolte hai mistake sabse hota hai..#RRvCSK#IPL2023 #IPL