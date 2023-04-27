IPL 2023, RR vs CSK | Twitter and Maheesh Theekshana in disbelief as Dhoni Review System goes wrong

In IPL 2023, fans have been turning up at every stadium in numbers to see MS Dhoni potentially for one last time to play cricket. There was no exception in Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium either as the Yellove Army were all over the place when Rajasthan Royals (RR) hosted Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 37 of the ongoing edition. However, what they saw during the fourth over of the RR innings is not something that they used to see every day. And of course, the incident was around no other than the man himself – MSD.