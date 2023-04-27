IPL 2023, RR vs CSK | Twitter reacts as Pathirana's 'obstructions on the field' leaves MSD livid
MS Dhoni and Pathirana also had a light chat on Thursday.|
(BCCI/IPL)
Players often share light moments on cricket fields, but when things do not go the right way, they end up having unwanted conversations. On Thursday, even MS Dhoni could not control his emotions either as Matheesha Pathirana’s block when he attempted a direct run-out behind stumps made him angry.
In the absence of the injured Sisanda Magala, Sri Lanka’s right-arm quick Matheesha Pathirana continued to play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday to face Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The 20-year-old conceded nine runs off the first over, and six runs off the second, but what he did in between drew a lot of criticism.
Batting first, RR got off to a rousing start, racing to 125/1 in 13 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal going berserk. Then an excellent 14th over, bowled by Tushar Deshpande, brought CSK back into the game as he dismissed Jaiswal as well as Sanju Samson in the space of four balls. Dhoni wanted to continue the momentum as he had a chance to run out Shimron Hetmyer during the 16th over. The opportunity came when Hetmyer did not pick Pathirana’s slower delivery which was pitched at good length and got hit on his body.
The ball went on to reach Dhoni, but Hetmyer was unaware of it. The West Indian wanted to take a leg bye, but Dhoni, seeing the chance, quickly collected the ball and threw it at the non-strikers’ end for a direct hit. However, Pathirana got in the way and later realized Dhoni’s intention after receiving some scolding from the 41-year-old. Unsurprisingly, the incident caught a lot of attention, and the netizens were quick to react to it.
