IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Rajasthan Royals stun high-flying Chennai Super Kings to regain top spot
Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 21 runs.|
(BCCI/IPL)
Rajasthan Royals completed a rare double over Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 following a 32-run victory on Thursday in Jaipur. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s sparkling 43-ball 77 made headlines in RR’s 202/5, and a disciplined bowling performance, led by Adam Zampa, helped CSK restrict to 170/6.
Chasing 203, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway – CSK’s two-most reliable batters – could only muster 42 off the first six overs, leaving too many runs for others to get the job done. Ajinkya Rahane was unable to carry on the momentum either, as the visitors were left reeling at 73/4 after 10.4 overs. Shivam Dube launched a counter-attack, smashing a blistering 33-ball 52, but they required more support from others to get past the finishing line. They were well controlled by the RR attack led by Sandeep Sharma who was at his clinical best conceding just 24 off his four overs.
Earlier in the evening, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s career-best score led the Jaipur crowd to go berserk as his flamboyant knock, supported by Jos Buttler, helped RR add 86 off the first 49 balls without any damage. Ravindra Jadeja then gave CSK the much-required breakthrough by dismissing Buttler, and five overs later, Tushar Deshpande came back to remove both Jaiswal and Sanju Samson in the same over. As a result, RR slipped from 125/1 to 146/4 in little time. However, Dhruv Jurel’s fiery 15-ball 34 and Devdutt Padikkal’s unbeaten 13-ball 27 eventually took them past 200 against a lackluster CSK attack who bowled with little control throughout the innings.
April 27, 2023
