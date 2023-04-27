IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Rajasthan Royals stun high-flying Chennai Super Kings to regain top spot

Chasing 203, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway – CSK’s two-most reliable batters – could only muster 42 off the first six overs, leaving too many runs for others to get the job done. Ajinkya Rahane was unable to carry on the momentum either, as the visitors were left reeling at 73/4 after 10.4 overs. Shivam Dube launched a counter-attack, smashing a blistering 33-ball 52, but they required more support from others to get past the finishing line. They were well controlled by the RR attack led by Sandeep Sharma who was at his clinical best conceding just 24 off his four overs.