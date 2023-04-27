IPL 2023 | Washington Sundar ruled out of tournament with hamstring injury
(IPL)
Sunrisers Hyderabad have suffered a big blow as all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury. Although Sundar experienced an ordinary season in the initial stages he shined in the last game and thus the franchise would miss him majorly.
IPL 2023 is turning out to be a poor season for the SRH as they have managed to win only a couple of games out of seven matches. Also, their worries don’t seem to stop as the team suffered another blow adding to the countless number of issues they are facing in the tournament. The team’s all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out for the whole competition due to a hamstring injury. The all-rounder wasn’t at his best in the initial games but he seemed to have picked his form in the last game.
He bowled his complete quota of four overs only for the second time in the tournament but impressed many by taking three wickets from the spell. Also, he played a resilient knock in the game scoring unbeaten 24 runs but failed to take the team over the finishing line. The team will majorly miss on the slow surfaces where spinners might get assistance as he showcased his prowess on such pitches in the game against Delhi Capitals.
SRH will play their next game against DC on Saturday and the team would need to look for a replacement for the all-rounder in their playing XI.
