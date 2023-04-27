IPL 2023 | Washington Sundar ruled out of tournament with hamstring injury

IPL 2023 is turning out to be a poor season for the SRH as they have managed to win only a couple of games out of seven matches. Also, their worries don’t seem to stop as the team suffered another blow adding to the countless number of issues they are facing in the tournament. The team’s all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out for the whole competition due to a hamstring injury. The all-rounder wasn’t at his best in the initial games but he seemed to have picked his form in the last game.