IPL 2023, RR vs CSK | Who said what ft. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson
Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a half-century against CSK|
(IPL)
Rajasthan Royals climbed to the top of the points table on Thursday thanks to their 32-run victory over Chennai Super Kings at the home venue. Yashasvi Jaiswal revealed that he keeps on having a chat with senior players to grow his game while Sanju Samson explained his decision to bat first.
After two consecutive losses earlier, Rajasthan Royals finally heaved a sigh of relief as they beat Chennai Super Kings by 32 runs in Jaipur. With their first home win this season, the team climbed to the top of the points table with ten points and a better net run rate than Gujarat and Chennai. RR chose to bat first after winning the toss and it was a blockbuster show from Yashasvi Jaiswal which was the main feature of the innings. The young left-hander smacked 77 runs with a strike rate of 179.07 and helped the team post a total of 202/5.
CSK were no match to the target as they kept losing their wickets at regular intervals. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube showed some mettle but none of them were able to take the team to a victory. The spin duo of Adam Zampa and Ravichandran Ashwin caused destruction taking three and two wickets respectively.
After the victory, Jaiswal revealed that he has been putting in efforts to improve his game and keeps having a chat with senior players like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.
enjoyed both (on which POTM award he liked better). I was trying to hit the ball but I was aware which side the wind was blowing, but I was also clear in the mind that I have to go and play good cricketing shots. It is not about just this season, I have been putting in the effort with the team management and I keep speaking to senior players like Dhoni sir and Virat bhai.
Sanju Samson revealed that he took the bold decision to bat first after analysing the playing conditions.
Winning this game was needed for the team atmosphere and for the fans, also our first win in Jaipur. We can't go one dimensional; if you're playing in Chinnaswamy or Wankhede, you will chase but looking at the conditions here, I took the chance to bat first. Even when we batted, all the youngsters came in and did the job. The mindset of attacking is a nice change.
Dhruv Jurel who played a cameo of 34 runs from 15 balls for the team stated that he doesn’t field the pressure of sharing the same field with MS Dhoni but it works as a motivation for him.
I am fortunate enough to share the same field with Dhoni sir. I have been seeing him playing since I was a child. I don’t feel any pressure. On the other hand, it serves like a motivation. I am motivated knowing that he is standing behind me and watching me. That is enough for me.
MS Dhoni admitted that CSK bowlers leaked too many runs in the powerplay and that was the reason the opposition scored an above par total.
It (target) was quite a bit above par. The reason was the first six overs, gave too many runs, but at the same time the pitch was best to bat on at that time. Even when they were finishing the edges kept going for boundaries. They got par+ score and we were not able to stop the runs. I felt his (Pathirana) bowling was very good, not that he bowled badly. The scorecard doesn't reflect how well he bowled. Yashasvi batted really well, important to go after the bowlers, took calculated risks.