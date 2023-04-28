IPL 2023, PBKS vs LSG | Twitter and LSG players left with mouths wide open after Mayers sends ball into outer space

After a brilliant first over that leaked only two runs and included a dropped catch of KL Rahul on the very first ball of the innings, 22-year-old Singh was handed the Kookaburra again to deliver the third over. He was immediately smacked for four by an eager Rahul but the left arm quick then made the grave mistake of crossing the crease with his front foot while bowling the third ball of the over. A free hit followed and Gurnoor delivered the ball right into Mayers' slot down the legside. The southpaw cleared his left leg and launched a massive heave across the line. The ball struck the middle of his willow and flew high into the night skies, crossing 50 meters in altitude, before dropping into the sixth row of the stands to earn his side six runs.