IPL 2023, PBKS vs LSG | Twitter and LSG players left with mouths wide open after Mayers sends ball into outer space
Kyle Mayers looked to be in a destructive mood in Mohali on Friday|
BCCI
When Caribbean batters occupy the crease, entertainment is pretty much guaranteed given their unparalleled prowess to hit the ball into orbit using sheer power. Kyle Mayers played a blockbuster innings in Mohali on Friday, showing no mercy to debutant Gurnoor Singh with an awe-inspiring six.
Lucknow Super Giants got off to a splendid start at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadiums as they raced to 74/2 at the end of the powerplay. Kyle Mayers led the charge with a 24-ball 54, stroking as many as eight boundaries and four sixes against a hapless-looking bowling attack. The highlight of the knock came early as Kyle Mayers punished Punjab Kings' debutant pacer Gurnoor Singh for overstepping the line with an audacious hit over midwicket.
After a brilliant first over that leaked only two runs and included a dropped catch of KL Rahul on the very first ball of the innings, 22-year-old Singh was handed the Kookaburra again to deliver the third over. He was immediately smacked for four by an eager Rahul but the left arm quick then made the grave mistake of crossing the crease with his front foot while bowling the third ball of the over. A free hit followed and Gurnoor delivered the ball right into Mayers' slot down the legside. The southpaw cleared his left leg and launched a massive heave across the line. The ball struck the middle of his willow and flew high into the night skies, crossing 50 meters in altitude, before dropping into the sixth row of the stands to earn his side six runs.
The cameras captured the entire Lucknow Super Giants dugout staring high up to catch a glimpse of the flying ball while a few had to cover their mouth in disbelief at what they had just witnessed, much like the Twitterati.
