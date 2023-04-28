IPL 2023, PBKS vs LSG | Twitter in splits as Gautam Gambhir trolls LSG management for ridiculous dancing celebration
Gautam Gambhir was captured by cameras showcasing a rare smile on several occasions on Friday|
BCCI
With the intensity at which IPL games are played, few teams have the opportunity to afford exaggerated celebrations while an encounter is still on. However, LSG let loose on Friday as both Gautam Gambhir and the management were seen engaging in a comical dance towards the fixture's end.
Lucknow Super Giants registered their biggest win of the season in Mohali as they trumped hosts Punjab Kings by a massive margin of 56 runs on the back of a historic batting display in an instant classic. The encounter had it all, be it raining boundaries, some bullet yorkers and most importantly, hilarious reactions from stakeholders off the field on a night that soon turned into a party for the visitors. On a night where a glorious 22 sixes were struck, perhaps the most notable highlight came from the Lucknow Super Giants dugout courtesy of their mentor Gautam Gambhir and his indulgence in a rare light moment during the game.
Yash Thakur was bowling to Jitesh Sharma, who had already cleared the fence thrice in nine balls, with Punjab still requiring 66 runs from 14 balls. The young pacer delivered a high full-toss provoking Sharma to go full tilt at it, only to find mid-off after failing to get a decent connection. With seven wickets lost and the match slipping out of Punjab's hands, celebrations broke out around the ground amongst Lucknow fans and the management decided to have their fun as well. The big screens showed a member of the team's management unit pulling out the timeless rolling arms dance move, clearly elated at his team's performance.
The surprise moment came when Gautam Gambhir, sat in the dugout, noticed the clip on the screens and decided to parody the celebration with a hilarious imitation, sending the Twitterati into raptures.
GG Smiles
April 28, 2023
Exceptional
You've made Gautam Gambhir smile— Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) April 28, 2023
You've done an exceptional job#PBKSvLSG
It is weird
so weird seeing Gautam Gambhir laugh and smile— not shit (@busyshittingg) April 28, 2023
LOL
When Gautam Gambhir forgot MS Dhoni for a second, this happened. https://t.co/nPbF9pe50b— Sharon Solomon (@BSharan_6) April 28, 2023
Happy
happy Gautam Gambhir. #LSGvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/zZKY0egpdB— SAI_0605 (@nlokeshsai) April 28, 2023
No more Gambhir
Finally Gambhir sir aaj gambhir nhi h smile kar rahe h😂😂❤️❤️❤️— kahani cricket ke (@kahanicricketke) April 28, 2023
@GautamGambhir
THANKS @LucknowIPL PIC send krne ke liye😅🎉#PBKSvsLSG pic.twitter.com/IyzAaX1AlS
Good to see
A happy Gautam Gambhir.#LSGvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/BlTxYxuXaO— king killer102 (@Narendr64317331) April 28, 2023
Rare scene
Rare smile of Gautam Gambhir 💖💖 #PKBSvsLSG #LSGvsPBKS #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/XQ140sah3u— Silly Context (@SillyContext) April 28, 2023
He is not
Gautam Gambhir celebrates and smiles when Jitesh Sharma gets out. Rare smile of Gambhir when he is not Gambhir 💖💖💖 #gautamgambhir #PKBSvsLSG #LSGvsPBKS #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/KMRHUqT7j3— Vikram Rajput (@iVikramRajput) April 28, 2023
Lit
Gautam Gambhir 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dYU8LDqoUK— Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) April 28, 2023