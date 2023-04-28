IPL 2023, PBKS vs LSG | Twitter in splits as Gautam Gambhir trolls LSG management for ridiculous dancing celebration

Lucknow Super Giants registered their biggest win of the season in Mohali as they trumped hosts Punjab Kings by a massive margin of 56 runs on the back of a historic batting display in an instant classic. The encounter had it all, be it raining boundaries, some bullet yorkers and most importantly, hilarious reactions from stakeholders off the field on a night that soon turned into a party for the visitors. On a night where a glorious 22 sixes were struck, perhaps the most notable highlight came from the Lucknow Super Giants dugout courtesy of their mentor Gautam Gambhir and his indulgence in a rare light moment during the game.