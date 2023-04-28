IPL 2023 | Rohit Sharma hasn’t been consistent in last four to five seasons, remarks Shane Watson

"It is a huge challenge to manage your mental energy. International cricketers around the world do play a lot of cricket, but Indian cricketers play it non-stop all year round. With Rohit Sharma now being captain of India now as well, it's even more on his plate. If he is a bit mentally fatigued, you can see why. When it comes to Rohit Sharma, we have seen him at his best, but in the last four or five years of the IPL, he hasn't been very consistent at all. It is hard to get your head around it because he is such a gun batter when he is going, taking on all the best bowlers in the world in all different conditions," Watson stated on The Grade Cricketer on Youtube.