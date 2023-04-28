IPL 2023 | Rohit Sharma hasn’t been consistent in last four to five seasons, remarks Shane Watson
Rohit Sharma has scored 181 runs in seven matches with average of 25.86|
(IPL)
Shane Watson has commented that MI skipper Rohit Sharma hasn’t been consistent in the last four to five seasons of the IPL. He further added that mental fatigue might be one of the reasons that such a gun batter at the international level has failed to score runs with the same consistency.
IPL 2023 hasn’t been a very good season for Mumbai Indians so far with the team managing to win only three games out of the seven fixtures they have played. There are multiple reasons for the team suffering a defeat in four games but Rohit Sharma not able to convert his starts is one of the reasons in the list. In the seven innings across the tournament, Rohit has scored only a single half-century. Further, his numbers in recent years aren’t very good averaging below 30 in the last six seasons and former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has pointed out the same suggesting that mental fatigue might be the cause of the problem.
"It is a huge challenge to manage your mental energy. International cricketers around the world do play a lot of cricket, but Indian cricketers play it non-stop all year round. With Rohit Sharma now being captain of India now as well, it's even more on his plate. If he is a bit mentally fatigued, you can see why. When it comes to Rohit Sharma, we have seen him at his best, but in the last four or five years of the IPL, he hasn't been very consistent at all. It is hard to get your head around it because he is such a gun batter when he is going, taking on all the best bowlers in the world in all different conditions," Watson stated on The Grade Cricketer on Youtube.
MI will face Rajasthan Royals next on April 30 and the team would like to see a scintillating knock from their captain.