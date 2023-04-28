IPL 2023 | Twitter in disbelief as LSG decimate PBKS by 56-run on back of second-highest total in IPL history
Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran combined in Mohali to produce one of the most destructive batting performances by a team in IPL history|
BCCI
Lucknow Super Giants never let Punjab Kings even have a sniff of victory at any stage of their encounter on Friday as they romped home to their biggest win of 2023. Some phenomenal batting set them up nicely for the win before the bowlers accomplished the tame task of keeping the hosts under 258.
Lucknow Super Giants entered the record books at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium by registering a mammoth total of 257/5 in the first innings, only six runs shy of Royal Challengers Bagalore's 263/5 against Pune Warriors India in 2013 featuring the iconic 175* by Chris Gayle. Remarkably, only two batters registered half-centuries in a batting effort where the entire unit contributed with runs to score at nearly 13 an over through their 20 overs. In response, a deflated Punjab Kings made some strange tactical calls with regard to their batting lineup and ended up paying the price with wickets at regular intervals later in the game further inflicting misery on their sinking ship.
Kyle Mayers got off to a cracking start for the visitors, dealing in boundaries even while his skipper KL Rahul at the other end fell for a paltry 12. The Caribbean destructor eventually succumbed for 54 runs off 24 balls on the penultimate ball of the powerplay, paving the way for an emerging Ayush Badoni to capitalize with a rapid 43 of his many from 24 deliveries. The 23-year-old put up 89 runs for the third wicket alongside Marcus Stoinis off just 46 balls as the Australian struck six fours and five maximums in his 40-ball 72. To cap off the annihilation, Nicholas Pooran's 19-ball cameo saw him earn 45 runs, with Rahul Chahar being the only Punjab bowler to retain some respect with returns of 0/29 from his four overs.
In response, returning skipper Shikhar Dhawan failed to trouble the scorekeepers much as he departed for 1 before fellow opener Prabhsimran Singh followed suit for a meagre nine runs. The young Atharva Taide stepped up to the plate with a valiant 66 off 36 balls but Sikander Raza, who was mysteriously promoted over Liam Livingstone, failed to keep up with the scoring rate. The Zimbabwean was dismissed in the 12th over for 36 and 22 balls and thereon, desperations seemed to set in in the hosts' camp given the way in which wickets fell. Brief cameos by Livingstone, Sam Curran and Jitesh Sharma were shut down quickly, with Thakur being the pick of the bowlers with four scalps while Naveen-ul-Haq enjoyed another brilliant performance, returning 3/30.
With the victory, LSG got their points tally into he double digits as they surged up to second while Punjab Kings stayed in sixth albeit with a huge hit to the net run rate in what was their fourth loss of the season after eight games.
True
KL Rahul giving giving bowling to LSG players like#PBKSvLSG pic.twitter.com/GcFocXpFdy— Stump Mic (@stumpmicsledges) April 28, 2023
LOL
Me after realising that RCB's next match is with this gigantic and monstrous LSG #RCBvsLSG pic.twitter.com/NBlx7W1MmV— Vanshika Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@Vanshika_2807) April 28, 2023
They are good
I never bought this thing from the cricket twitter market that LSG is so good because they have this many all rounders or that many bowling options bla bla bla— pbks trophy szn (@Koksalviz) April 28, 2023
It's the OS batting trio of Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis & Nicholas Pooran
Be it the chase vs RCB or today vs DC
Perfect team player
KL Rahul is a team player. He sacrificed his wicket so that LSG could reach 250+ runs. Truly a legend. #LSGvPBKS #IPL2023— Ankit Narang (@smiling_buddhha) April 28, 2023
Yup
Lsg loves #2 just like me 🥹 https://t.co/YRNS12YrVm— z ☆ (@ilysmnojk) April 28, 2023
GN
GN LUCKNOW LSG CHADS pic.twitter.com/ZftMgmNXGH— Alonzo (@rajud4dy) April 28, 2023
Perfect revenge
LSG 🤝 MI 💙— supremo (@hyperro45) April 28, 2023
A Perfect Revenge By Our Friend LSG 😂#LSGvsPBKS #MumbaiIndians #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/nASoOhWtn3
It's about time
Time to make LSG my 2nd favourite team. https://t.co/wDEjnYhCZS— Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_Rule) April 28, 2023
Absolutely correct
Meme Time #PBKS #LSG #LSGvPBKS #LSGvsPBKS #PunjabKings #LucknowSuperGiants #CricketMemes pic.twitter.com/a784WU4etn— Sports world (@SportsWorl83285) April 28, 2023
LOL
#LSGvsPBKS #Rcb team n fans when they realize their next match is against #gautamgambhir's Lsg: pic.twitter.com/5GhUhhhckr— IamNB (@IamFMN) April 28, 2023