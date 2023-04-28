IPL 2023 | Twitter in disbelief as LSG decimate PBKS by 56-run on back of second-highest total in IPL history

Kyle Mayers got off to a cracking start for the visitors, dealing in boundaries even while his skipper KL Rahul at the other end fell for a paltry 12. The Caribbean destructor eventually succumbed for 54 runs off 24 balls on the penultimate ball of the powerplay, paving the way for an emerging Ayush Badoni to capitalize with a rapid 43 of his many from 24 deliveries. The 23-year-old put up 89 runs for the third wicket alongside Marcus Stoinis off just 46 balls as the Australian struck six fours and five maximums in his 40-ball 72. To cap off the annihilation, Nicholas Pooran's 19-ball cameo saw him earn 45 runs, with Rahul Chahar being the only Punjab bowler to retain some respect with returns of 0/29 from his four overs.