IPL 2023, KKR vs GT | Twitter reacts to Andre Russell livid with Suyash Sharma over lethargic fielding

Requiring 51 off 30 balls, David Miller attempted to pull Russell’s short-of-a-length delivery, only to get a healthy top edge. Russell, as well as other KKR players, looked sure they had got rid of Miller who was batting on 26 off 13 balls, but Suyash, running from the third-man region, failed to even get his hands to the ball in order to take the catch. As a result, the Kookaburra dropped ahead of him and Miller got a lifeline. It was a huge moment in the game, which KKR comprehensively lost by seven wickets three overs later.