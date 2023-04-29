IPL 2023, KKR vs GT | Twitter reacts to Andre Russell livid with Suyash Sharma over lethargic fielding
Suyash Sharma was sad after dropping the catch on Saturday.|
(BCCI/IPL)
Players expect full commitment from their teammates to make things happen, but when they fail, the disappointment becomes apparent. Andre Russell could not control himself either on Saturday when he saw Suyash Sharma putting up a lazy attempt in order to get the dangerous wicket of David Miller.
On his 35th birthday, Andre Rusell had a decent performance altogether at Eden Gardens, where Kolkata Knight Riders faced Gujarat Titans in Match 39 of IPL 2023. First, he had a breezy 19-ball 34 with the bat, laced with two fours and three sixes, and then took 1/29 with the ball off his three overs. However, he might have had more success had Suyash Sharma put up some more effort at a crucial juncture of the contest.
Requiring 51 off 30 balls, David Miller attempted to pull Russell’s short-of-a-length delivery, only to get a healthy top edge. Russell, as well as other KKR players, looked sure they had got rid of Miller who was batting on 26 off 13 balls, but Suyash, running from the third-man region, failed to even get his hands to the ball in order to take the catch. As a result, the Kookaburra dropped ahead of him and Miller got a lifeline. It was a huge moment in the game, which KKR comprehensively lost by seven wickets three overs later.
Considering it could have been a turning point in the encounter, Russell was furious to see Suyash showing a lack of spirit in the field. He burst out shouting with anger, suggesting that he did not like Suyash’s effort at all. The Twitterati too took note of the incident and reacted to it.
Feel bad for him
April 29, 2023
That anger
Andre Russell angry on Suyash Sharma after dropped catch of David Miller 😳 pic.twitter.com/znkCTjtEFk— Vikram Rajput (@iVikramRajput) April 29, 2023
Reaction says all
Ouch! That dropped catch by Suyash Sharma could cost the team dearly. Russell's reaction says it all. Miller survives! #Cricket #TATAIPL2023 pic.twitter.com/GK2dnQ7zhY— Haider Ali Bajwa🏏 (@Haider_bajwaa) April 29, 2023
Killer drop
Suyash sharma drops killer miller catch😵💫😵💫— PITAJIi MAAN GYE (@alwaysdaxesh) April 29, 2023
Meanwhile andre russell: pic.twitter.com/MAZBDa5f8b
Culprit of match
Suyash the culprit the catch #KKRvGT how costly it could be #KKRvsGT Andre Russell— Arshad Jaffar (@Arshad27222) April 29, 2023
Ban asap!
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 ban this team from IPL asap, Worst bowling and fielding team Bad fielders like Suyash sharma, Varun chakravarthy, Sunil narine, Harshit rana, Nitish rana, Andre russell all are Pathetic fielders— Prakash Jha (@Prakash34927211) April 29, 2023
Really bad night
Bad night. Nevertheless happy birthday Russell. You did your best! #KKRvGT— Dave (@Daveslyf) April 29, 2023
Every year affair
Man feel for Russell every year on his birthday KKR ka game hota hai aur yeh team hug deti hai 💔— krushang (@iamkrush18) April 29, 2023
Bowl Out
Is Russell going to bowl out because it's his birthday?— Thor (@thorbjornjack) April 29, 2023
What to do!
Everyday should be Russell’s birthday 😭😂— Mridu ⚯͛ (@mj_alwayss) April 29, 2023