IPL 2023, KKR vs GT | Twitter reacts to Andre Russell livid with Suyash Sharma over lethargic fielding

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Suyash Sharma was sad after dropping the catch on Saturday.

Players expect full commitment from their teammates to make things happen, but when they fail, the disappointment becomes apparent. Andre Russell could not control himself either on Saturday when he saw Suyash Sharma putting up a lazy attempt in order to get the dangerous wicket of David Miller.

On his 35th birthday, Andre Rusell had a decent performance altogether at Eden Gardens, where Kolkata Knight Riders faced Gujarat Titans in Match 39 of IPL 2023. First, he had a breezy 19-ball 34 with the bat, laced with two fours and three sixes, and then took 1/29 with the ball off his three overs. However, he might have had more success had Suyash Sharma put up some more effort at a crucial juncture of the contest.

Requiring 51 off 30 balls, David Miller attempted to pull Russell’s short-of-a-length delivery, only to get a healthy top edge. Russell, as well as other KKR players, looked sure they had got rid of Miller who was batting on 26 off 13 balls, but Suyash, running from the third-man region, failed to even get his hands to the ball in order to take the catch. As a result, the Kookaburra dropped ahead of him and Miller got a lifeline. It was a huge moment in the game, which KKR comprehensively lost by seven wickets three overs later.

Considering it could have been a turning point in the encounter, Russell was furious to see Suyash showing a lack of spirit in the field. He burst out shouting with anger, suggesting that he did not like Suyash’s effort at all. The Twitterati too took note of the incident and reacted to it.

