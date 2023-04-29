More Options

IPL 2023, KKR vs GT | Twitter bashes Rahmanullah Gurbaz for letting KKR batters burn DRS from non-strikers' end

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Gurbaz is having an excellent day with the bat on Saturday.

(IPL/BCCI)

Similar to many sports, cricket is a team game that requires support from different individuals. But teams face troubles when things go south, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, despite going berserk with the bat, was the one for KKR on Saturday as he allowed two plumb LBWs to challenge to receive criticism.

Coming in place of injured Jason Roy, Kolkata Knight Riders’ wicket-keeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz made an instant impact against Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens. Walking to bat as an opener in Match 39 of IPL 2023, the Afghanistani raced to 67 runs off just 33 balls, which included six sixes and four fours, and did not stop yet. However, people were mad at him in between, and their sentiments had nothing to do with his batting.

To begin with, N Jagadeesan, batting on 19 off 14 balls, was trapped leg before by a length delivery by Mohammed Shami during the third ball. The umpire raised his finger immediately after the Titans’ appeal, but Jagadeesan had doubts about his decision. He went on to have a chat with Gurbaz, who suggested that he should go for a DRS. The replay, as expected, showed the ball would hit the middle of the middle stump, and that’s why the Tamil Nadu batter had to walk back to the pavilion.

Almost the same thing happened during the 11th over, and only the individuals were changed. This time, the batter was Venkatesh Iyer, and the bowler who pinned him leg before was Noor Ahmed. Despite it looked very straightforward dismissal to the naked eye, Iyer went to discuss with Gurbaz regarding the matter, and again, the Afghan could not give him the right suggestion. The replay again showed the LBW was plumb, as the ball would the middle of the middle stump for the second time in the innings, leading the netizens to go furious.

