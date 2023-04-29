IPL 2023, KKR vs GT | Twitter bashes Rahmanullah Gurbaz for letting KKR batters burn DRS from non-strikers' end

Almost the same thing happened during the 11th over, and only the individuals were changed. This time, the batter was Venkatesh Iyer, and the bowler who pinned him leg before was Noor Ahmed. Despite it looked very straightforward dismissal to the naked eye, Iyer went to discuss with Gurbaz regarding the matter, and again, the Afghan could not give him the right suggestion. The replay again showed the LBW was plumb, as the ball would the middle of the middle stump for the second time in the innings, leading the netizens to go furious.