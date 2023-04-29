More Options

IPL 2023, KKR vs GT | Twitter laughs at premature celebrations by Russell and Harshit leaving Shubman Gill chuckling

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

KKR players celebrated too early against GT.

Over time, there have been many players who have become quite infamous for celebrating before the event. Andre Russell and Harshit Rana joined that list on Saturday, as their early celebration after watching only one replay on the big screen during DRS caused everyone to laugh at them. 

Chasing a below-par 180 on the batting-friendly Eden Gardens, Shubman Gill gave Gujarat Titans an ideal start. Riding on his unbeaten 30-ball 45, the Titans raced to 75/1 in 8.3 overs, requiring a chasable 105 runs off 69 balls. However, KKR players thought they had the big fish in the bag during the third over, only to get disappointed a few moments later.

It was the fourth ball of that over, bowled by Harshit Rana, which angled into the middle and leg stump after pitching at good length. Gill tried to flick it, but could not time it perfectly before the ball went past the boundary line for four. Rana and the KKR players assumed there was no bat involved, and thus, after discussing a little, took the DRS for leg-before.

The first replay on the big screen showed how the ball had Gill all squared up before hitting his pad, and by watching just this, KKR players, mainly, Andre Russell and Harshit Rana, expressed their confidence about sealing the dismissal. They began to hug each other with smiles writ large on their faces but a few seconds later, snicko showed there was a spike when the ball was next to Gill’s bat. Immediately after, all the happiness turned to sadness and unsurprisingly, the Twitterati took little time to react to the whole incident.

