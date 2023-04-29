IPL 2023, KKR vs GT | Twitter laughs at premature celebrations by Russell and Harshit leaving Shubman Gill chuckling

The first replay on the big screen showed how the ball had Gill all squared up before hitting his pad, and by watching just this, KKR players, mainly, Andre Russell and Harshit Rana, expressed their confidence about sealing the dismissal. They began to hug each other with smiles writ large on their faces but a few seconds later, snicko showed there was a spike when the ball was next to Gill’s bat. Immediately after, all the happiness turned to sadness and unsurprisingly, the Twitterati took little time to react to the whole incident.