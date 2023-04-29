IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as struggling SRH hardly break sweat to trump DC comfortably by 9 runs in Delhi

Electing to bat first, Abhishek Sharma got Sunrisers Hyderabad off to a flier as they raced to 62/2 in the powerplay while Mayank Agarwal and Rahul Tripathi fell cheaply. However, soon Harry Brook and Aiden Markram followed suit as they lost their wickets in the space of three balls, only for Sharma to follow two overs later after a brilliant 67 off just 36 deliveries, laced with 12 boundaries. The visitors thus found themselves in dire straits at 109/5 with over 50 balls still to go, beckoning on Heinrich Klassen to rescue the sinking ship. The Proteas star delivered with an explosive 53 off 27 deliveries, striking four maximums in the process, while Abdul Samad (28 off 21 balls) and Akeal Hosein (16* off 10 balls) provided stability at the other end to take the side to an excellent 197/6. Mitchell Marsh was the most successful bowler for his side, returning excellent figures 4/27.