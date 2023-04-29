IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as struggling SRH hardly break sweat to trump DC comfortably by 9 runs in Delhi
Heinrich Klassen played a star turn with the bat in the death overs for Sunrisers Hyderabad|
BCCI
Delhi Capitals remained dead last in the standings after the bottom-of-the-table clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday evening at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, falling to their eighth loss of the season. Their opponents, meanwhile surged up to eighth with their points tally reading six.
Electing to bat first, Abhishek Sharma got Sunrisers Hyderabad off to a flier as they raced to 62/2 in the powerplay while Mayank Agarwal and Rahul Tripathi fell cheaply. However, soon Harry Brook and Aiden Markram followed suit as they lost their wickets in the space of three balls, only for Sharma to follow two overs later after a brilliant 67 off just 36 deliveries, laced with 12 boundaries. The visitors thus found themselves in dire straits at 109/5 with over 50 balls still to go, beckoning on Heinrich Klassen to rescue the sinking ship. The Proteas star delivered with an explosive 53 off 27 deliveries, striking four maximums in the process, while Abdul Samad (28 off 21 balls) and Akeal Hosein (16* off 10 balls) provided stability at the other end to take the side to an excellent 197/6. Mitchell Marsh was the most successful bowler for his side, returning excellent figures 4/27.
In response, Delhi Capitals got off to a shocker as star opener and skipper David Warner succumbed to Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a duck on the second ball of the innings. Nevertheless, Phil Salt (59 off 35 balls) and Mitchell Marsh (63 off 39 balls) more than renewed hope for the side as the duo put up 112 runs for the second wicket off just 66 deliveries but departed within two overs of each other, with Manish Pandey's wicket sandwiched in between. Thereon, the side simply failed to get any momentum going and ended a fair way short of the target, with Mayank Markande being the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/20.
GELICHESARUUUUUUU!!!
Srh vs DC pic.twitter.com/VLr9LM5nsD— sree (@Ramyatweets__) April 29, 2023
SRH keep hopes high!
#dcvssrh#IPL2023 #srhvsdc pic.twitter.com/5oSirXwNYW— Raga Sudhir (@RagaSudhir1) April 29, 2023
Great victory for SRH!
#SRHvsDC #IPL2023 Well done #SRH #SRHvDC Good come back 🙏😊👌👍 Thanks for keeping hopes for playoffs— B N Reddy (@bnreddy1010) April 29, 2023
SRH antar ra baabu!!!😂😂😂
Hammayya Edhola gelichesam..😂😂🥲#SRHvsDC— RameSRH..🧡 (@Rebelstaaar) April 29, 2023
So happy right?
Kaviya inner feeling today #SRHvsDC pic.twitter.com/sZrhCzIaIh— oh u r thinkinggggggg aaa (@Thinking_yaa) April 29, 2023
He reduces some calories out there!
Sarfaraz Khan entering in SRH dressing room after playing the test knock 9(10) 😅.#SRHvsDC #DCvsSRH #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/04yrFaJQRO— Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) April 29, 2023
Pettandi ra story lu!
Gelichesam..ra..🥳🥳🔥#SRHvsDCpic.twitter.com/IBZoDiyEpi— RameSRH..🧡 (@Rebelstaaar) April 29, 2023
Brilliant witht the bowl today!
Yorker Nattu is back ani cheppandra ungamma 🤙🤙#SRHvsDC pic.twitter.com/RfVUo34p6c— Sai Risers💥 (@saichintala456) April 29, 2023
Delhi boys : No way home!
Delhi winning this #srhvsdc#dcvssrh— Vivek Rathod (@vivekrathod951) April 29, 2023
Umran Malik this season just bowls!
Umran ga nuvvu enduku panikostav ra bowling bokka fielding bokka catch bokka... Nuvvu team ke pedda bokka kadara 🙏🙏😡😡#SRHvsDC pic.twitter.com/LzKDcPmwmV— Sai Risers💥 (@saichintala456) April 29, 2023