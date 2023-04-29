IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Vijay Shankar’s heroics guide GT past KKR to claim top spot
GT beat KKR by 7 wickets on Saturday.|
(BCCI/IPL)
Gujarat Titans moved up to the top of the points table by beating Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in Match 39 of IPL 2023. Vijay Shankar’s unbeaten 24-ball 51, coupled with brilliant bowling from Joshua Little and Noor Ahmad, guided them to get the job done as they chased 180 with ease.
Chasing a stiff target, GT lost Wriddhiman Saha after 25 balls, but by then, they had raced to 41 runs, courtesy of a fiery start from Shubman Gill (49 off 35 balls). Hardik Pandya (26 off 20 balls), Vijay Shankar, and David Miller (32* off 18 balls) carried on with the momentum and took their side past the finishing line with 13 balls to spare. In fact, they seemed in control of almost every phase of the contest up to reaching the target inside 18 overs.
Earlier in the evening, Rahmanullah Gurbaz almost single-handedly kept KKR’s scoring rate going after they were asked to bat first. KKR’s ploy of promoting Shardul Thakur at No. 3 did not work, and none of Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer chipped in with handy contributions to take the game forward. Rinku Singh struggled as well, taking 20 balls for his 19 runs, but Andre Russell’s 19-ball 34 ensured them a strong finish.
KKR will next play Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 4, while GT will take on Delhi Capitals two days after tomorrow.
