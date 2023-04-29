IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Vijay Shankar’s heroics guide GT past KKR to claim top spot

Chasing a stiff target, GT lost Wriddhiman Saha after 25 balls, but by then, they had raced to 41 runs, courtesy of a fiery start from Shubman Gill (49 off 35 balls). Hardik Pandya (26 off 20 balls), Vijay Shankar, and David Miller (32* off 18 balls) carried on with the momentum and took their side past the finishing line with 13 balls to spare. In fact, they seemed in control of almost every phase of the contest up to reaching the target inside 18 overs.