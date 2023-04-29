PAK vs NZ, 1st ODI | Twitter goes 'just Pakistan things' after umpire halts game to fix blatantly wrong 30-yard-circle

Pakistan kicked off the first ODI against New Zealand in Rawalpindi by winning the toss and choosing to take the field first. With both sides playing a second-string XI due to workload management and the unavailability of some major stars due to the Indian Premier League, Will Young was set to face Naseem Shah in the first over of the day/night encounter. The 20-year-old bowled with discipline, only conceding four runs courtesy of a brilliant straight drive from his counterpart, meaning the strike switched to Chad Bowes against debutant pacer Ihsanullah Khan for the following over. However, just as the much-anticipated clash was about to begin, proceedings were slightly delayed for hilarious reasons that saw Pakistan Cricket become the talk of the Twitterati once again for all the wrong reasons.