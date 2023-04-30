Fierce Rivalry Turns Ugly: Fans Engage in Brawl During Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Clash

In the 40th match of the Indian Premier League 2023, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) emerged victorious over the Delhi Capitals (DC) with a nine-run margin at the latter’s home ground. Unfortunately, an unpleasant incident occurred during the game, as spectators engaged in a brawl in the stands, and the footage quickly spread across social media platforms, gaining viral attention.

Fans clash in the stands

After choosing to bat first, the franchise based in Hyderabad experienced the setback of losing two early wickets. However, Abhishek Sharma showcased an exceptional performance, smashing a superb half-century of 67 runs off just 36 deliveries. His innings included an impressive tally of 12 fours and a six. Despite wickets falling at the other end, Abhishek maintained a rapid scoring rate. Unfortunately, Harry Brook was dismissed without scoring a run, getting out for a second-ball duck.

At the end of the innings, Heinrich Klaasen played an explosive inning, smashing a rapid half-century to propel the team's total to a formidable 197 runs for the loss of wickets in the allotted 20 overs. During the crucial death overs, Abdul Samad and Akeal Hosein provided valuable support to Klaasen. On the bowling front, Mitchell Marsh displayed an impressive performance, taking four wickets for 27 runs in his four overs.

An unfortunate incident took place during the game as a scuffle broke out among spectators, leading to a physical fight as well. The incident was recorded in a viral video circulating on the internet, but fortunately, no injuries were reported. The exact reason behind the brawl remained unclear.

DC loses the match by 9 runs

In their pursuit of the target, David Warner’s DC fell nine runs short, preventing them from securing their third victory in the tournament. After losing their captain in the opening over, Mitchell Marsh and Philip Salt formed a vital partnership for the second wicket. However, both Marsh and Salt were dismissed in rapid succession despite scoring half-centuries.

In the final over of the match, the Delhi Capitals required 26 runs for victory. However, the experienced pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar displayed remarkable composure and skill, conceding just 16 runs. Despite Axar Patel managing to hit him for a six and a four, Bhuvneshwar's exceptional bowling ensured a nine-run triumph for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Following their recent match, Sunrisers Hyderabad climbed to the eighth position in the 10-team points table, while the Delhi Capitals remained at the bottom. In their upcoming match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 4, the team led by Aiden Markram will face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Aiden Makram praises his team

Aiden Markram commended the performance of his team, acknowledging their display of impressive skills and strong character in the match against the Delhi Capitals.

“Great team effort, good to see the guys show good skills and character. I don’t mind getting things wrong if the approach is right. It helps to see such performances, the guys will see that results are there to be had. Credit to the way the team has responded. Klassy has been in great form, and Abhishek did the hard work early on. Klassy backs himself to play that way, good to see it pay off.”

