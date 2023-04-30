IPL 2023, CSK vs PBKS | Twitter laughs at Jadeja for trolling Livingstone with funny non-strikers’ run-out attempt
Jadeja and MS Dhoni were having a chat on Sunday.|
Despite the competitive nature of the game, funny moments take place on cricket fields which bring laughter to fans as well as players. Such a scene happened when Ravindra Jadeja, knowing Liam Livingstone was out of the crease, hilariously tried to run him out after taking Atharva Taide's catch.
Chasing 201, Punjab Kings reached 112/3 in 13 overs against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk, requiring 89 off the last 42 balls. Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran were in the middle, and to clinch an unlikely triumph, the visitors relied on the duo at the crease more than anyone else. Keeping the match situation in mind, Ravindra Jadeja, just after taking two wickets in two overs, brought fear into their supporters’ hearts albeit for a few seconds.
The second ball of the 11th over that Jadeja bowled to Atharva Taide was flat outside off stump. Taide went down the track, only to hit the Kookaburra straight to Jadeja and gift a straightforward return catch. In between, Livingstone was outside the non-striker's end after the ball was bowled, and Jadeja pretended to drop the ball to run the Englishman out. Although the all-rounder took the bail off, Jadeja did all of it for fun, and Taide began to walk back to the pavilion after a diffcult 17-ball 13. The netizens took little time to react to the whole incident in a match where two teams were competing toe-to-toe until the incident.
