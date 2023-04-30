IPL 2023, CSK vs PBKS | Twitter thanks umpires as their controversial ruling fuels MSD carnage
Dhoni hit two sixes off the last two balls vs PBKS.|
(BCCI/IPL)
There are plenty of applications of technology in cricket nowadays which help the game to be played with accuracy. However, fans were more than happy with the third umpire's not-out decision after Liam Livingstone's controversial catch to dismiss Devon Conway which led them to witness vintage MSD.
On Sunday in Match 41 of IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings finished with 200/4 in Chepauk against Punjab Kings as Devon Conway top-scored with a magnificent 52-ball 92 not out. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube made their mark as well, scoring a 31-ball 37 and a 17-ball 28 respectively, but all the limelight eventually went to the immortal man – MS Dhoni. Coming to bat in the 20th over, the 41-year-old struck two back-to-back sixes off the last balls of Sam Curran to take the team to a solid total. However, fans might not have been able to see their beloved Thala go berserk had the third-umpire Yeshwant Barde not stuck with the on-field decision and let Dhoni stay at the non-strikers’ end.
It all happened on the fourth ball of the 20th over when Devon Conway pulled a slow delivery off Curran but did not get his timing right. Placed at mid-wicket, Liam Livingstone ran to his right and put in a dive to grab the ball. The Englishman somehow managed to take the catch, but the ball was very close to the turf. Livingstone was not sure about the legality of his catch either, and thus, he told the on-field umpires to double-check.
The controversy began from there on. While a replay showed Livingstone’s fingers were underneath the ball when the catch was taken, the next replay, which was not as clear as the first one, indicated that the ball might have been dropped when Livingstone was about to grab it. As there was no conclusive evidence, Barde was happy to stay with the on-field decision, which incidentally brought Dhoni back on strike. The netizens could not have asked anything more from Barde who allowed Dhoni to turn back the clock and revel everyone with waves of nostalgia.
