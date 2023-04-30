IPL 2023, CSK vs PBKS | Twitter thanks umpires as their controversial ruling fuels MSD carnage

The controversy began from there on. While a replay showed Livingstone’s fingers were underneath the ball when the catch was taken, the next replay, which was not as clear as the first one, indicated that the ball might have been dropped when Livingstone was about to grab it. As there was no conclusive evidence, Barde was happy to stay with the on-field decision, which incidentally brought Dhoni back on strike. The netizens could not have asked anything more from Barde who allowed Dhoni to turn back the clock and revel everyone with waves of nostalgia.