IPL 2023, DC vs SRH | Who said what ft. Mitchell Marsh, Heinrich Klaasen
Mitchell Marsh scored 63 runs against SRH|
(IPL)
Sunrisers Hyderabad returned to winning ways by beating Delhi Capitals by nine runs on Saturday as Abhishek Sharma scored a fifty and picked a wicket as well. Mitchell Marsh who produced a stellar performance expressed his disappointment on defeat while Heinrich Klassen praised the team effort.
Impressive performance with the bat helped Sunrisers Hyderabad register a nine-run win over Delhi Capitals in match no. 40 of IPL 2023. Batting first, Abhishek Sharma was in superb touch from the start and he played a knock of 67 runs from 36 balls. Heinrich Klassen also played a knock of unbeaten 53 runs from 27 balls. Mitchell Marsh was the star bowler for DC as he picked four wickets while conceding just 27 runs.
Coming in to chase, Philip Salt and Mitchell Marsh stitched a brilliant partnership for the second wicket but once the former departed back to the crease the team lost wickets at regular intervals. Axar Patel provided some resistance with a knock of unbeaten 29 runs from 14 balls but his efforts were not enough to ensure a win for DC.
Marsh received the Player of the Match award for his all-round performance but expressed his disappointment for suffering the defeat even after a superb individual performance.
Took me a few games to get going, but a dissapointing loss. Had that nice partnership with Salt but not enough to get over the line. The wicket did slow down a bit, but I think it was a case of us chasing 20 too many either way. And they were really good. It was all about getting the boundaries, applying the pressure. Certainly lots of positives from today, we've lost a few close ones. We've been on the wrong end of a few but we do feel there is a long way to go in this tournament. Time to start winning a few.
Heinrich Klassen was hopeful that the team will continue their winning momentum and produce positive results in the upcoming fixtures.
About time I did something in IPL, pleased about it. Was a good team effort, glad the batters played with freedom, good signs to come. We got the players to do it up front, hopefully we can take this result and form in the next game. I have to fit in (playing well against spinners), you have to adapt, can't be one dimensional. The wicket was starting to hold a bit more, and it also spun a bit. Back of a length kept balls skidding on, so we asked our bowlers to drag back the length and make it difficult for their batters. He (Abhishek Sharma) has been bowling well in the nets, asked him to try and spin the ball as much he can.
SRH captain Aiden Markram praised the duo of Klassen and Abhishek for their batting while he also lauded the bowlers for bowling impressive spells.
Great team effort, good to see the guys show good skills and character. I don't mind getting things wrong if the approach is right. It helps to see such performances, the guys will see that results are there to be had. Credit to the way the team has responded. Klassy has been in great form, and Abhishek did the hard work early on. Klassy backs himself to play that way, good to see it pay off. We needed wickets to get back in the game, the two were doing well and it needed a special catch from Mayank. Fortunately, the ball was stopping a bit and the bowlers showed great character to execute their spoils. This win will give great confidence, now we travel back home and try to build on this.
David Warner stated that the team losing wickets in the middle phase of the innings has been an issue of concern and they would look forward to finding a solution.
We were off a bit with the ball, but I think Mitch Marsh bowled fantastic. He was our best bowler. To come up 9 runs short is disappointing. I don't think the pitch slowed down a lot, they took pace off. When you lose wickets in the middle it can be extremely difficult. He's (Axar) in good touch. For us it was about, we get off to a good start and we know that him and me will have to handle their spinners with the ball spinning back in. Holding Axar can be difficult. We have been losing too many wickets through the middle.
