IPL 2023, DC vs SRH | Who said what ft. Mitchell Marsh, Heinrich Klaasen

About time I did something in IPL, pleased about it. Was a good team effort, glad the batters played with freedom, good signs to come. We got the players to do it up front, hopefully we can take this result and form in the next game. I have to fit in (playing well against spinners), you have to adapt, can't be one dimensional. The wicket was starting to hold a bit more, and it also spun a bit. Back of a length kept balls skidding on, so we asked our bowlers to drag back the length and make it difficult for their batters. He (Abhishek Sharma) has been bowling well in the nets, asked him to try and spin the ball as much he can.

Heinrich Klassen