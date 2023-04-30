IPL 2023, MI vs RR | Twitter and Jofra Archer stunned by Yashasvi Jaiswal's luscious blow out of Wankhede

Archer, playing just his third game of the season, was handed new ball duties by skipper Rohit Sharma in the second over of the game after an 8-run Cameron Green over to kick off proceedings. The English pacer banged in his first ball short and wide to Jaiswal who chipped the ball over point for a couple of runs. On the next delivery, Archer took the short-ball route once again with a quick bouncer rising at a rapid pace on the uncapped opening batter. However, any hopes of his pace troubling the 21-year-old were quickly dispelled when Jaiswal swung his bat elegantly across the line to send the ball sailing over fine leg. The ball kept on going with momentum and the hapless Mumbai Indian fielders could only watch as it crossed the boundaries of the Wankhede to land outside the stadium.