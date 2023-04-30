IPL 2023, MI vs RR | Twitter and Jofra Archer stunned by Yashasvi Jaiswal's luscious blow out of Wankhede
Yashasvi Jaiswal was in full flow in Mumbai on Sunday|
BCCI
Cricket is a funny game where a player's biggest strength can into his nightmare if the conditions don't support him and his execution falters. Jofra Archer was handed a nasty reminder by Yashasvi Jaiswal of what happens when rockets go haywire by being dispatched for a maximum beyond the Wankhede.
Rajasthan Royals got off to a thundering start in Mumbai on Sunday evening courtesy of some early fireworks by Yashasvi Jaiswal while his fellow opener Jos Buttler took his sweet time to settle in. The visitors had raced to 26 at the end of three overs on the back of a boundary and two maximums, the latter of which definitely being a contender for the shot of the match.
Archer, playing just his third game of the season, was handed new ball duties by skipper Rohit Sharma in the second over of the game after an 8-run Cameron Green over to kick off proceedings. The English pacer banged in his first ball short and wide to Jaiswal who chipped the ball over point for a couple of runs. On the next delivery, Archer took the short-ball route once again with a quick bouncer rising at a rapid pace on the uncapped opening batter. However, any hopes of his pace troubling the 21-year-old were quickly dispelled when Jaiswal swung his bat elegantly across the line to send the ball sailing over fine leg. The ball kept on going with momentum and the hapless Mumbai Indian fielders could only watch as it crossed the boundaries of the Wankhede to land outside the stadium.
The umpires were forced to call for a new ball for Archer to continue the game after the statement-making shot by Jaiswal, sending the Twitterati abuzz.
April 30, 2023
Telugulo commentary chaala baga chesthunaru. Jaiswal kotina six out of the park velindi kada, mari ah ball ni malli thesthara or vadilesthara new ball? #starniadugu #AskStar— REGA (@revsrockz) April 30, 2023
Yashasvi Jaiswal six against Jofra Archer was brilliant💗🤯!! @rajasthanroyals @ybj_19— dhruvyy_ (@dhruvii26) April 30, 2023
but jaiswal hitting six to THOSE ballsi✨✨✨✨ https://t.co/NN7BL8DqU6— in her ipl era (@ananyxx3) April 30, 2023
Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed Jofra Archer for a 94M six. pic.twitter.com/4LUEtNFhwN— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 30, 2023
What ah player #Jaiswal huge six 🙄— Dr.சிவஷக்தி👨🏼🎓 (@sakthibalu_twtz) April 30, 2023
#Jaiswal what ah six ❤️— Dr.சிவஷக்தி👨🏼🎓 (@sakthibalu_twtz) April 30, 2023
Jaiswal started with a six. pic.twitter.com/IKTRIgPJlI— santhosh (@SanthoshNanban) April 30, 2023
Jaiswal ga 🙏 eyeing every ball as boundary/six in pp— 🤸 (@NithinWatto185) April 30, 2023
Babar ne mara hai kya jofra ko 94 meter ka six— Lalit Mali (@lalitma43912278) April 30, 2023
Jaiswal ne maar diya