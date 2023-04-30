IPL 2023, MI vs RR | Twitter in awe as Rohit Sharma evokes inner-Jonty Rhodes to produce stunning fielding efforts
Rohit Sharma, in his 150th game as MI skipper on his 36th birthday, was commemorated by the BCCI for being a part of the 1000th IPL game|
BCCI
In sports, age often is more than just a number and catches up with even the greatest sooner or later, but what sets them apart is an inherent class to keep producing glimpses of magic no matter how old they are. Rohit Sharma emerged as a prime example of the same on Sunday with two athletic saves.
Rajasthan Royals seized momentum with the bat against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede, registering their third-highest score of the season in the powerplay with 65/0. Yashasvi Jaiswal ran the host bowlers ragged with boundaries and the damage could have been worse for Mumbai in the 1000th IPL game were it not for skipper Rohit Sharma inspiring his troops by leading the way in the field. Playing his 150th match as the captain of the most successful franchise in the tournament's history, the Indian skipper turned 36 on the day of the encounter. However, almost as if to make a statement that the twilight of his career was still a fair distance away, Rohit produced a couple of efforts that would even make his former fielding coach Jonty Rhodes proud.
The highlight of his fielding antics came as early as the third over itself with an in-form Jos Buttler up against young Cameron Green. The Australian all-rounder pitched the first ball on good length wide of off-stump, giving the English skipper enough time to allow the ball to come onto him before thundering a massive drive towards cover. The Kookaburra went off his bat like a tracer bullet and seemed destined for the ropes but almost miraculously, the ball's journey was stopped midway by a flying Rohit. The batter, positioned at catching cover, took a couple of big strides to his right before flinging himself across the ground while extending his right arm over his head. He somehow managed to firmly grasp the Kookaburra mid-flight before sending it catapulting towards the non-striker's stumps without missing a beat.
The effort certainly saved the team four runs, an effort he replicated in the seventh over as well, leading the Twitterati to remark on the sheer potential of the man.
April 30, 2023
Rohit Sharma is fielding like Ravindra Jadeja: Harsha Bhogle. Is there anything else to say ?#IPL #MIvsRR— lalit gaur 🇮🇳 (@lalitgaur_) April 30, 2023
Hitman Fielding 🔥🔥— ROLEX Hari 🦂🔥 (@harimasss24) April 30, 2023
Turned 36 today and fielding like a youngster 🐐#RohitSharma𓃵 @mipaltan #MIvsRR
Rohit Sharma has saved more than 20 with his fielding imo— . (@altofved) April 30, 2023
Great fielding efforts from Birthday Boy #RohitSharma𓃵 ...— Cricketfan (@45RohiRat18Fan) April 30, 2023
Waise efforts nhi aate toh powerplay mae 80 hota 😶
Sir Rohit Sharma showing his fielding skill today, shows how determined he is to come as an impact player in next match.— Sayon🧃 (@_sayon___) April 30, 2023
Mumbai cha raja rohit sharma 😍#RohitSharma𓃵 #MIvsRR pic.twitter.com/F2XqAuI6Z3— Bhains ki Aankh (@Nik_Pratik) April 30, 2023
Today Rohit Sharma to fans 😂💙 pic.twitter.com/Fc9wg9VhXG— mng (@Chepanu_bredhar) April 30, 2023
Umpires Rohit Sharma ko birthday gift de rahe the 😍🛐 pic.twitter.com/gsBIuTaMyE— Dennis🕸 (@DenissForReal) April 30, 2023