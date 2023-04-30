More Options

IPL 2023, MI vs RR | Twitter trolls Rohit Sharma for being shambolically outfoxed by Sandeep Sharma

IPL 2023, MI vs RR | Twitter trolls Rohit Sharma for being shambolically outfoxed by Sandeep Sharma

13

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

A stunned Rohit Sharma tries to regain his balance while Sandeep Sharma celebrates in the background

|

BCCI

Cricket comes at you fast, a lesson Rohit Sharma would have been reminded of on Sunday. The MI skipper, after earning plaudits for his fielding efforts in the game, soon became the laughing stock once again when Sandeep Sharma's knuckleball had him scrambling for answers leading to his dismissal.

The wait of Mumbai Indians to see skipper Rohit Sharma back to his best was further extended after the 36-year-old succumbed for just three runs against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede on his birthday. The opener managed to face all of five balls in a huge chase of 213 before Sandeep Sharma got the better of him on the last ball of the second over, in an incident made hilarious by the mortifying manner in which Rohit completely missed the trajectory of the delivery.

With the keeper up to the stumps, Sandeep followed up a stock delivery with a well-concealed knuckleball that approached the batter at a speed of just 111 km/h. Attempting to make room for himself to dispatch the ball towards the off-side, Rohit had shuffled across the crease but was unfathomably left confused by the ball's line, length and pace. The Kookaburra was slightly angling in towards the stumps after pitching slightly short of length and drew Rohit forward slightly, only to straighten just a bit. The batter, only bamboozled by the variation, suffered further embarrassment when he sheepishly poked his bat forward down the leg stump while the white rock clipped the top of off-stump, much to the elation of Sandeep.

The Twitterati were left frustrated and annoyed by the complete lack of touch Rohit has displayed throughout the tournament and took to social media to lambast the Mumbaikar. 

Rohit Sharma was clueless!

Right above the tweet!

12th man is IMP now!

Clean bowled!

Hahaha! Hopes are low as of now!

Never ending KAHANI!

Most of them!

Sandeep was clever there!

Easily he's doing it!

He's huge afcourse but not now!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all