IPL 2023, MI vs RR | Twitter trolls Rohit Sharma for being shambolically outfoxed by Sandeep Sharma
A stunned Rohit Sharma tries to regain his balance while Sandeep Sharma celebrates in the background|
BCCI
Cricket comes at you fast, a lesson Rohit Sharma would have been reminded of on Sunday. The MI skipper, after earning plaudits for his fielding efforts in the game, soon became the laughing stock once again when Sandeep Sharma's knuckleball had him scrambling for answers leading to his dismissal.
The wait of Mumbai Indians to see skipper Rohit Sharma back to his best was further extended after the 36-year-old succumbed for just three runs against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede on his birthday. The opener managed to face all of five balls in a huge chase of 213 before Sandeep Sharma got the better of him on the last ball of the second over, in an incident made hilarious by the mortifying manner in which Rohit completely missed the trajectory of the delivery.
With the keeper up to the stumps, Sandeep followed up a stock delivery with a well-concealed knuckleball that approached the batter at a speed of just 111 km/h. Attempting to make room for himself to dispatch the ball towards the off-side, Rohit had shuffled across the crease but was unfathomably left confused by the ball's line, length and pace. The Kookaburra was slightly angling in towards the stumps after pitching slightly short of length and drew Rohit forward slightly, only to straighten just a bit. The batter, only bamboozled by the variation, suffered further embarrassment when he sheepishly poked his bat forward down the leg stump while the white rock clipped the top of off-stump, much to the elation of Sandeep.
The Twitterati were left frustrated and annoyed by the complete lack of touch Rohit has displayed throughout the tournament and took to social media to lambast the Mumbaikar.
Rohit Sharma was clueless!
April 30, 2023
Right above the tweet!
Rohitsharma wicket reply— RAJA (@RAJA45322483) April 30, 2023
12th man is IMP now!
Now a days #RohitSharma is the 12th man for the opposite team.— Kallesha S r (@KalleshaSr3) April 30, 2023
Getting his wicket is very simple inswing balls or the knuckle balls.
Clean bowled!
Evarikina Rohit sharma wicket wicket arthamithe cheppandra ayya— Karthik (@Karthik_14101) April 30, 2023
Hahaha! Hopes are low as of now!
RR shouldn't had to get the wicket of rohit sharma.— Jon Snow 🇮🇳 (@John_Snow3) April 30, 2023
Now MI may win the match.
Never ending KAHANI!
Mumbai indians powerplay story rohit sharma will throw his wicket ishan will eat balls! Green will fight— rashid 👻 (@rashid_hoonmein) April 30, 2023
Most of them!
Is it only me who think that #RohitSharma𓃵 was not out and #SanjuSamson’s glove hit the wicket? 🫤#RRvsMI— Deepanker Verma (@deepanker70) April 30, 2023
Sandeep was clever there!
Sandeep Sharma took Rohit Sharma's wicket 😔 Baman unity dying— Lal Singh (@jagguthebandar) April 30, 2023
Easily he's doing it!
Rohit Sharma is throwing his wicket away in every match.— karan kar (@void_sprit_) April 30, 2023
Such an exquisite player slogging from ball 1, really unpleasant sight. #RohitSharmabirthday #RohitSharma𓃵
He's huge afcourse but not now!
It’s big 2023 & these people at cricbuzz still think that rohit sharma is a huge wicket in IPL. 😭— Shakti (@kohlifiedd) April 30, 2023