IPL 2023, MI vs RR | Twitter trolls Rohit Sharma for being shambolically outfoxed by Sandeep Sharma

With the keeper up to the stumps, Sandeep followed up a stock delivery with a well-concealed knuckleball that approached the batter at a speed of just 111 km/h. Attempting to make room for himself to dispatch the ball towards the off-side, Rohit had shuffled across the crease but was unfathomably left confused by the ball's line, length and pace. The Kookaburra was slightly angling in towards the stumps after pitching slightly short of length and drew Rohit forward slightly, only to straighten just a bit. The batter, only bamboozled by the variation, suffered further embarrassment when he sheepishly poked his bat forward down the leg stump while the white rock clipped the top of off-stump, much to the elation of Sandeep.