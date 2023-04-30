More Options

IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Punjab Kings stun Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk in nail-biting thriller

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

PBKS beat CSK by 3 wickets on Sunday.

Punjab Kings scripted an exceptional four-wicket victory against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday at Chepauk. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side chased the target of 201 on the last ball of the game, courtesy of a superb all-round batting performance led by Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma.

Chasing a mammoth target, Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh gave Punjab a fiery start to set the tone. The pair added 50 off just 26 balls, but Atharva Taide’s 17-ball 13 caused the required run rate to increase. Then Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran starred with the bat before Jitesh Sharma and Sikandar Raza carried the momentum forward to eventually get the job done in a memorable triumph.

Earlier, Devon Conway remained unbeaten on 92 off 52 balls to take CSK to 200/4. He first stitched an 86-run opening-wicket stand with Ruturaj Gaikwad, and then Shivam Dube (28 off 17 balls) joined hands to keep the scoreboard quickly going. Then, at the fag end of the innings, MS Dhoni set the stage on fire, hitting two back-to-back sixes off the last two balls but it all went in vain.

CSK will next play Lucknow Super Giants on May 3, while PBKS will face Mumbai Indians on the same date in their upcoming encounter.

