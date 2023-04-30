IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Punjab Kings stun Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk in nail-biting thriller
PBKS beat CSK by 3 wickets on Sunday.|
(IPL)
Punjab Kings scripted an exceptional four-wicket victory against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday at Chepauk. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side chased the target of 201 on the last ball of the game, courtesy of a superb all-round batting performance led by Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma.
Chasing a mammoth target, Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh gave Punjab a fiery start to set the tone. The pair added 50 off just 26 balls, but Atharva Taide’s 17-ball 13 caused the required run rate to increase. Then Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran starred with the bat before Jitesh Sharma and Sikandar Raza carried the momentum forward to eventually get the job done in a memorable triumph.
Earlier, Devon Conway remained unbeaten on 92 off 52 balls to take CSK to 200/4. He first stitched an 86-run opening-wicket stand with Ruturaj Gaikwad, and then Shivam Dube (28 off 17 balls) joined hands to keep the scoreboard quickly going. Then, at the fag end of the innings, MS Dhoni set the stage on fire, hitting two back-to-back sixes off the last two balls but it all went in vain.
CSK will next play Lucknow Super Giants on May 3, while PBKS will face Mumbai Indians on the same date in their upcoming encounter.
Beauty of IPL
Can't Defend 200+🙂🎯#CSKvPBKS pic.twitter.com/gdP5jSCdKQ— Mayur (@133_AT_Hobart) April 30, 2023
Stealing the thunder
Win or Loss. #CSK is a Blockbuster Entertainment. Stealing the thunder even in a loosing game. Congrats PBKS 👍.#CSKvPBKS pic.twitter.com/Tv900RmDoY— Rathna kumar (@MrRathna) April 30, 2023
Humanity won
They gave this out ,— 𝙎𝙋𝙄𝘿𝙀𝙔シ︎ (@Spidey_RCB) April 30, 2023
but finally humanity won
Punjab chased 201 🔥🔥🔥#CSKvPBKS pic.twitter.com/CTCWeFpIcl
Missed badly!
Badly I Missed Table Topper Match.🥲..#CSKvPBKS pic.twitter.com/itZXQ44779— ஒத்த கை உலககோப்பை (@ok_uk_) April 30, 2023
What's this
They are Shaikh Rasheed and Sikandar Raza, play for CSK and PBKS respectively.— Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) April 30, 2023
Both are Muslims.
Both put extraordinary efforts to make their team won.
But you won’t see any cricketer praising them like they did for Arjun Tendulkar and you know why 😊#CSKvPBKS pic.twitter.com/ZV0BmGypmV
Fact check
Expectation vs Reality 😭🤣#CSKvPBKS | #CSKvsPBKS | #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/g4sKeTsNdU— Kriti Singh (@kritiitweets) April 30, 2023
Nail bitter
#CSKvPBKS - What a Nail Bitter it was..🔥🏟️ Disappointment at the end..🤕 pic.twitter.com/YsAq9k9fIH— Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) April 30, 2023
The legend
19.5 - CSK CSK chants in stadium.— Mayur (@133_AT_Hobart) April 30, 2023
20 - turns into silence 😭
Sikandar Raza the Man the myth the legend. #CSKvPBKS #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/3PDzUnM8sD
Complete man
The Man, The Myth, The Legend - Thala MS Dhoni#CSKvsPBKS #CSKvPBKS #Dhoni #PBKSvsCSK pic.twitter.com/OL3thryh1z— Vishwajit Patil (@_VishwajitPatil) April 30, 2023
Say that!
Zimbabwe beats CSK 😭#IPL2023 #CSKvPBKS pic.twitter.com/E9C9nfAaUt— Mayur (@133_AT_Hobart) April 30, 2023