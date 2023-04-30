MI Coach Boucher Rejects Gavaskar's Break Suggestion for Rohit, Backs Him to Excel in IPL

Sunil Gavaskar's recent remark on Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma being "preoccupied" and needing rest from IPL 2023 has sparked controversy. Gavaskar suggests that taking a break could help Rohit regain form before the crucial World Test Championship Final 2023. In response, Mark Boucher, the head coach of the five-time champions, issued a stinging comment on Saturday, expressing disagreement with Gavaskar's stance.

What did Sunil Gavaskar say?

With the IPL final scheduled for May 28 in Ahmedabad, the Indian team will have just a week to prepare in London for the important WTC summit clash against Australia. Sunil Gavaskar suggests that considering Rohit Sharma's focus on the upcoming big game, it would be beneficial for him to take a break and join the team later to acclimatise for the Australia Test.

“I would like to see some change in the batting order [for Mumbai Indians]. Honestly, I would also say that Rohit should maybe also take a break for the time being, and keep himself fit for the World Test Championship . [He can] come back again for the last few matches, but right now, [he should] take a little bit of a breather himself.” Sunil Gavaskar

In a 55-run defeat against the reigning champions Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians (MI), the five-time champions, witnessed Rohit Sharma once again struggling under pressure.

Continuing further, he said,

“He is looking just that little bit preoccupied. Maybe at this stage, he is thinking about the WTC , I don’t know. But I do believe that at this stage he needs a little bit of a break, and come back for the last three or four matches so that he is in rhythm for the World Test Championship .”

Boucher’s stern reply on resting Rohit

Contrary to Gavaskar's suggestion, Rohit Sharma has not approached for a break during IPL 2023, as stated by Boucher in his media interaction ahead of Mumbai's match against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede. Boucher added that if Rohit does request a break, the management will carefully consider and make the appropriate decision.

“No, I don’t think he should take a rest. That’s not my call to make. Obviously, we want Rohit playing, because he’s a very good player, and a leader as well, “If it is the best for Rohit, and he comes up to me and says that ‘You know, I need a bit of a break’ then yes, we will address that, and I will consider that. He hasn’t done that. So yes at the moment, if he is available to play, he will play.”



Mumbai Indians & Rohit Sharma eyeing another winMumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma will have an additional reason to rejoice as his team faces the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium the day will mark Rohit’s birthday and also his ten years with the team as skipper. The return of star speedster Jofra Archer from injury provides a significant boost for MI, particularly in the death overs where they have faced occasional challenges in the past as five-time champions.

Having already rested for one game this season due to a stomach bug, Rohit Sharma's further absence from matches seems unlikely given Mumbai Indians' current position in the points table. With only three wins from seven matches, the five-time IPL Champions find themselves at the 9th spot, making it improbable for the franchise to consider resting Rohit or any other crucial player.

