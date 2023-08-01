WI vs IND | Everyone is working hard without any personal agenda, remarks Ravindra Jadeja

Although IPL has turned out to be a hotbed of opportunities for budding cricketers over the years, it has also drawn some criticism for several reasons. Kapil Dev also expressed his concerns recently stating that the current crop of cricketers is becoming arrogant as a result of getting a huge amount of money for playing in the tournament, However, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has hit back at the remark saying that such questions are raised when India loses a game but there is no truth in players becoming arrogant.