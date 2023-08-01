WI vs IND | Everyone is working hard without any personal agenda, remarks Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja has stated thy everyone gives their 100 percent whenever given a chance|
(BCCI)
Ravindra Jadeja has hit back at Kapil Dev’s comment of cricketers becoming arrogant as a result of getting huge paychecks saying that nobody is arrogant and they are working hard. Further, he added that the players give their 100 percent on the field without taking their place for granted.
Although IPL has turned out to be a hotbed of opportunities for budding cricketers over the years, it has also drawn some criticism for several reasons. Kapil Dev also expressed his concerns recently stating that the current crop of cricketers is becoming arrogant as a result of getting a huge amount of money for playing in the tournament, However, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has hit back at the remark saying that such questions are raised when India loses a game but there is no truth in players becoming arrogant.
“Such questions crop up when India loses a game. Nobody is arrogant. Everybody is representing India. We are working hard and playing for the country. There is no personal agenda,” Jadeja stated at the press conference before the first T20I between India and West Indies.
“I didn’t know when he said this. I don’t search too many things on social media. Everyone has their own opinion. It’s nothing like that. Everybody is enjoying their game and working hard. Players are not taking their place in the team for granted. Whenever they are getting chances, they are giving their 100 percent and trying to win games for India.”
India will have two major tournaments to play in the upcoming months. First, they will participate in the Asia Cup and will be aiming to win the World Cup afterward. Reflecting on the key tournaments, Jadeja stated that his role for the Indian team will be important and is always striving to do better.
“Obviously there is responsibility. Performing in a major tournament is a dream of any player. The Asia Cup and World Cup are coming up. I will keep working hard and try to improve in areas where I can do better. I will also work on my fitness so that on the ground I can give my 100 percent. I will definitely take the responsibility that the team has given me,” he asserted.