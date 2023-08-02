The Hundred | Twitter praises Sam Hain as he smacks a no-look reverse scoop to earn boundary
Sam Hain scored a fifty in the opening game of The Hundred|
(ECB)
The Hundred is the premier T20 competition in England cricket and it often shows the talent the country possesses as the batters showcase diverse shots. Sam Hain did the same in the inaugural game of The Hundred as he played a reverse scoop for four runs without even looking at the ball.
The recent edition of The Hundred started with a bang as the inaugural fixture of the season turned out to be a closely fought thriller. Sam Hain shined in the contest as he was the sole batter to hit a fifty. Also, he showcased a wide array of shots impressing the audiences. The batter also came up with a stroke including sheer innovation that sent many into awe.
Tymal Mills was bowling the 83rd delivery of the innings and he banged it short towards the batter. The batter then changed his stance and decided to add a tinge of innovation to earn four runs, The batter reverse-scooped it and sent social media into a frenzy with his shot. The Twitterati praised the reverse scoop from Hain and expressed themselves on social media.
What a scoop!
Sam Hain,ladies and gentlemen 😲#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/0myOtZkPUB— Delhi Capitals Fan (@pantiyerfc) August 1, 2023
Was born in Hong kong!
He is Australian naa— B J0RN (@VentOffVactor) August 1, 2023
Wow!
But his parents are British— Delhi Capitals Fan (@pantiyerfc) August 1, 2023
What?
Don't recommend this at club level— Curmudgeonly Cotters 🐝 (@Curmudgeonly_C) August 1, 2023
May be, very tough!
Even International batters won't be able to play this shot I reckon— Delhi Capitals Fan (@pantiyerfc) August 1, 2023
Hard luck!
He said on interview that it nearly hit him in the face— Curmudgeonly Cotters 🐝 (@Curmudgeonly_C) August 1, 2023