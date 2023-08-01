WI vs IND | Twitter reacts as flawless India raze toothless Windies by 200 runs to clinch series
Indian openers Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan set the tone for a massive Indian victory with a143-run opening stand|
ESPN Cricinfo/ Getty
West Indies proved to be no match for a second-string Indian side in the third ODI at the Brian Lara Stadium on Wednesday as the visitors emerged runaway winners. The visitors saw four batsmen register half-centuries before their clinical pace attack wrapped up the hosts for a paltry 151.
West Indies skipper Shai Hope won the toss and chose to field but his decision backfired horrifically as the Indian openers got off to a flying start. Ishan Kishan began his knock in second gear and only escalated his tempo thereon while Shubman Gill kept ticking the scorecard at the other end. The duo put up an opening partnership of 143, the highest by an Indian pair in the Caribbean islands, before Ishan Kishan succumbed to Yannic Cariah for a 64-ball 77 in the 20th over. The hosts gained some further momentum by scalping Ruturaj Gaikwad for a paltry 8, bringing Sanju Samson onto the crease.
However, the batter walked in with a clear mindset and made his explosive intentions known straight away with two sixes within the first four balls he faced. He rollicked along to register his second ODI half-century and dominated the 69-run third-wicket partnership, setting up the Men in Blue for a strong finish in the remaining 18 overs. Even though Gill failed to anchor along the innings to the end as he fell 15 short of a century, stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya took charge of the proceedings and hammered an unbeaten 70 in just 52 deliveries. He was aided by a quick cameo of 35 from Suryakumar Yadav, ensuring India post a daunting total of 351/5, their highest ever in the West Indies.
In response, the hosts crumbled like a house of cards as Mukesh Kumar ran amock with the new ball. He scalped three wickets in his first four overs to skittle the maroon brigade down to 17/3 before fellow pacers Jaydev Unadkat and Shardul Thakur chipped in to truly have them down and out at 50/6. Albeit Gudakesh Motie and Alzarri Joseph provided some resistance with a brave 9th wicket stand worth 55, Thakur finished things off with two more scalps to take his tally to four and hand India their second biggest win ever against West Indies in ODIs.
This depicts #TeamIndia long lasting concern about winding up the opposition tail today is also happened against weakest WestIndies. How this kind of pathetic,worst batting & third class bowling attack will Win World Cup 23 in home soil.What,ll be the excuses @hardikpandya7 @BCCI— Subhadra Kundu (@kundu_subhadra) August 1, 2023
Streak continues
17 years and 13 series (incl 6 of them in the Caribbean) since West Indies last won a bilateral series against India! #WIvIND— Isolated Tag (@SithTurnedJedi) August 1, 2023
Then vs now
From West Indies 🏏to Waste indies loosing soon.. 😂— Ashraf Ullah Siddiqui (@classic_curves1) August 1, 2023
Than & Now 🤭@WasimJaffer14#INDvsWI#ODI#Cricket
Big fish taken out
Lord Thakur gets the big fish of West Indies...!!!— Rajnish Kumar Yadav (@KrajnishYadav) August 1, 2023
Hetmyer gone & Windies 40 for 5. What an incredible bowling performance.#ShardulThakur #INDvsWI #ODIs pic.twitter.com/ByOEszrQNL
Time changes
Westindies is not playing #ICCWorldCup2023 .— Rahul Sharma (@rahulsarma_00) August 1, 2023
That's really Good for the cricket world.
They don't deserve it.
Pathetic Team, Pathetic Performances.#INDvsIRE #INDvsWI #ICC #CricketTwitter #Cricket pic.twitter.com/jyDletdFQ7
Once again
India after destroying the world most dangerous West indies .#WIvsIND pic.twitter.com/CMfAQ9xYXy— Farooq Khan 🎗️ (@Farooq_49) August 1, 2023
India's Dayle McGrath Akram
Kyu Halke me le rahe the kya— Sir Anthoni (@imAnthoni_) August 1, 2023
Maine to pehle hi kaha tha Mukesh Kumar is our Dayle McGrath Akram#INDvsWI https://t.co/hIndDkfVad
Nothing
Is there anything more sad in sport than the current state of West Indies cricket?— Paul Dempster (@paul_dempster) August 1, 2023
LOL
Big up Motie for doing his best to ensure West Indies avoids the follow on lol— Peter Christopher (@petedchris) August 1, 2023
Finally
West Indies all out— Chungy Digital 💻 🇯🇲 (@_kachunga) August 1, 2023