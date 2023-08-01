WI vs IND | Twitter reacts as flawless India raze toothless Windies by 200 runs to clinch series

However, the batter walked in with a clear mindset and made his explosive intentions known straight away with two sixes within the first four balls he faced. He rollicked along to register his second ODI half-century and dominated the 69-run third-wicket partnership, setting up the Men in Blue for a strong finish in the remaining 18 overs. Even though Gill failed to anchor along the innings to the end as he fell 15 short of a century, stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya took charge of the proceedings and hammered an unbeaten 70 in just 52 deliveries. He was aided by a quick cameo of 35 from Suryakumar Yadav, ensuring India post a daunting total of 351/5, their highest ever in the West Indies.