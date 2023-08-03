WI vs IND | Twitter lauds Tilak Varma for announcing himself on the international stage with excellent catch
Tilak Varma completes a brilliant running catch on his international debut|
Fancode
For a 20-year-old, donning the Indian jersey for the first time can prove to be daunting and nerve-inducing but as Tilak Varma keeps reminding, he is not ordinary. The youngster marked his international debut on Thursday with a stellar running catch to dismiss the dangerous Johnson Charles.
India kept up their recent trend of fielding a young side in the shortest format of the game and handing chances to emerging youngsters as they handed debuts to Tilak Varma and Mukesh Kumar in the first of five T20Is against West Indies, played at the Brian Lara Stadium. The visitors were asked to bowl first and managed to sneak wickets at regular intervals to keep the hosts to 80/3 after 10 overs. While Yuzvendra Chahal provided the first two breakthroughs in the powerplay, it was Varma that stole the limelight and secured himself a place in the highlight reel with a brilliant running catch to dismiss Johnson Charles in the eighth over.
The wicket-keeper batter was facing Kuldeep Yadav and attempted to slog sweep the third ball of the over towards cow corner. He sliced his shot and sent the ball high in the skies but there was a big gap in the field in that region which made it seem that the white rock would land safely. However, Varma had other plans. Stationed at deep midwicket, he put in an exhausting sprint while keeping an eye on the ball and eventually put in an excellent dive in front of him to complete the catch. The youngster was immediately mobbed by his teammates while Charles began a long walk back to the pavilion having faced just six deliveries.
Varma, having shot to the national spotlight with outstanding showings for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023, immediately garnered high praise on social media for his effort.
