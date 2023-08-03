WI vs IND | Twitter stunned by Kyle Mayer's brilliant throw flipping match in West Indies' favour
Nicholas Pooran celebrates as Sanju Samson expresses despair after being run-out|
ESPN Cricinfo/ Associated Press
The T20 format is all about fine margins where often one moment of brilliance can be enough to completely turn the tables on a team. Kyle Mayers' provided a fine example of the same on Thursday as he executed an extraordinary run-out to place Windies in the driver's seat during a tight run chase.
India failed to get going properly at any stage of their run chase in the first T20I against West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium as the batters struggled to get hold of the slow pitch on offer. Hunting 150, the side finally gained some momentum with a 13-run Obed McCoy over, bringing the equation down to 37 runs required in five overs, only for a piece of exceptional fielding from Kyle Mayers in the ensuing over to re-establish the Maroon brigade as the favourites once again.
Jason Holder had got rid of Hardik Pandya on the first ball of the 16th over but Samson and Axar Patel at the crease meant the Men in Blue still had a foot ahead in the match. Axar pushed the second ball of his knock towards point for a single as Samson sprinted towards the striker's end and seemed to be en route towards completing a run easily. However, Mayers charged to his right from short cover and stretched his right arm to collect the ball before in one smooth motion slinging it with all his might at the stumps. Astonishingly, he found the stumps despite the tight angle and the replays showed Samson was stranded well short of his crease.
The dismissal meant India only had tailenders to play with as Kuldeep Yadav walked in next as social media was quick to sing praises of the powerhouse West Indian all-rounder.
Bullet from Mayers
August 3, 2023
The reason
This is why #SanjuSamson is not given important matches and is not selected in the team. 🙏🏼— Siddhant Maheswari Prasad Acharya (@wandersidd) August 3, 2023
True
Sanju Samson's T20i average is just 17. It's better to move on from him and give chance to future wk Jitesh Sharma. #WIvsIND pic.twitter.com/FSob5KWcx3— Kunal Yadav (@kunaalyaadav) August 3, 2023
Day off
Day off for Sanju Samson PR team again. Beautiful ❤️— Abdulqadir Johar (@Abdulll49) August 3, 2023
Never ending dismissal
Sanju Samson and soft dismissals!— V Sreenath (@IamVSreenath) August 3, 2023
Never ending relationship!
Hehe hoping for its change going forward!🙂#SanjuSamson#WIvsIND | #BCCI
How many??
Sanju Samson without 77 Against IRE in T20Is— S. (@koliholic) August 3, 2023
16 Innings
236 Runs
15.7 Avg
121 SR
How many trial matches needed ? pic.twitter.com/eUGTBNZu9s
Yup
Sanju Samson again failed? #INDvWI— Bot in Love (@botinlovewithu) August 3, 2023
Correct
Sanju Samson always finds a worst way to disappoint himself at crucial times. #INDvsWI— Cric Guy 🏏 (@CricketDevilz) August 3, 2023
So casual
When Sanju Samson gets a chance to become a show topper, there he fails.— DK the boss (@Dibakar97372206) August 3, 2023
So casual from Sanju Samson, a dive would have been better.#INDvWI #BCCI #TilakVerma #RohitSharma #ViratKohli
Hide
Sanju Samson does not take his cricket seriously. His fans will hide for now and come out of the manhole covers after the next international tournament crying Sanju Baba never gets opportunities.— Utkarsh Mishra (@just_saiyan10) August 3, 2023