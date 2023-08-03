More Options

WI vs IND | Twitter stunned by Kyle Mayer's brilliant throw flipping match in West Indies' favour

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Nicholas Pooran celebrates as Sanju Samson expresses despair after being run-out

ESPN Cricinfo/ Associated Press

The T20 format is all about fine margins where often one moment of brilliance can be enough to completely turn the tables on a team. Kyle Mayers' provided a fine example of the same on Thursday as he executed an extraordinary run-out to place Windies in the driver's seat during a tight run chase.

India failed to get going properly at any stage of their run chase in the first T20I against West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium as the batters struggled to get hold of the slow pitch on offer. Hunting 150, the side finally gained some momentum with a 13-run Obed McCoy over, bringing the equation down to 37 runs required in five overs, only for a piece of exceptional fielding from Kyle Mayers in the ensuing over to re-establish the Maroon brigade as the favourites once again.

Jason Holder had got rid of Hardik Pandya on the first ball of the 16th over but Samson and Axar Patel at the crease meant the Men in Blue still had a foot ahead in the match. Axar pushed the second ball of his knock towards point for a single as Samson sprinted towards the striker's end and seemed to be en route towards completing a run easily. However, Mayers charged to his right from short cover and stretched his right arm to collect the ball before in one smooth motion slinging it with all his might at the stumps. Astonishingly, he found the stumps despite the tight angle and the replays showed Samson was stranded well short of his crease.

The dismissal meant India only had tailenders to play with as Kuldeep Yadav walked in next as social media was quick to sing praises of the powerhouse West Indian all-rounder. 

