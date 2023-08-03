WI vs IND | Twitter stunned by Kyle Mayer's brilliant throw flipping match in West Indies' favour

Jason Holder had got rid of Hardik Pandya on the first ball of the 16th over but Samson and Axar Patel at the crease meant the Men in Blue still had a foot ahead in the match. Axar pushed the second ball of his knock towards point for a single as Samson sprinted towards the striker's end and seemed to be en route towards completing a run easily. However, Mayers charged to his right from short cover and stretched his right arm to collect the ball before in one smooth motion slinging it with all his might at the stumps. Astonishingly, he found the stumps despite the tight angle and the replays showed Samson was stranded well short of his crease.