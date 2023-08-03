WI vs IND | Twitter reacts as West Indies hold nerves in tight run-chase to outplay India by 4 runs

In response, Akeal Hossein got the better of Shubman Gill in a brilliant opening spell while Obed McCoy took care of the other opener Ishan Kishan, skittling India down to 28/2 in the fifth over. Suryakumar Yadav failed to replicate the feats that have seen him placed at number one in the T20I batting rankings, as debutant Tilak Verma thoroughly outplayed him at the other end with some outrageous stroke-making to ensure the scoreboard keeps ticking. Eventually, SKY departed for a scratchy run-a-ball 21 in the 10th over and Varma followed suit 10 balls later, albeit after a much more commendable 22-ball 39, with India still requiring 73 off the last nine overs. Skipper Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson felt to get on top of the tricky pitch as well but just when the pressure was mounting, they managed to eke out 13 runs in the 15th over to again bring down the equation to a comfortable 37 off 30 balls. However, the narrative flipped yet again in the ensuing over when Jason Holder sent Pandya packing while Mayers executed a brilliant run-out three balls later to dismiss Samson. Thereon, it was all one-way traffic as despite a some boundaries by Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh, they closed out the run-chase comfortably by four runs.