WATCH | Prithvi Shaw makes his County debut immortal with a freak dismissal

After the conclusion of the T20 Blast 2023, England Cricket kicked off with their domestic List A tournament, Metro Bank One Day Cup. Many Indian players have played on the English circuit in the past and Prithvi Shaw added his name to the list by making his debut for Northamptonshire against Gloucestershire. Northamptonshire were batting second attempting to chase down the target of 279 Shaw scored 34 runs for the team. The batter is usually known for his fluent strokeplay but this time around he attracted the spotlight for a bizarre dismissal.