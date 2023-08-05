WATCH | Prithvi Shaw makes his County debut immortal with a freak dismissal
Prithvi Shaw made his debut in County for Northamptonshire|
When Indian players step on English soil to play in the County, they intend to make their visit memorable with a string of superb performances. Prithvi Shaw did make his County debut immortal as well but in an unusual way as he succumbed to a bizarre hit wicket dismissal by kicking the stumps.
After the conclusion of the T20 Blast 2023, England Cricket kicked off with their domestic List A tournament, Metro Bank One Day Cup. Many Indian players have played on the English circuit in the past and Prithvi Shaw added his name to the list by making his debut for Northamptonshire against Gloucestershire. Northamptonshire were batting second attempting to chase down the target of 279 Shaw scored 34 runs for the team. The batter is usually known for his fluent strokeplay but this time around he attracted the spotlight for a bizarre dismissal.
Paul van Meekeren was bowling the 16th over of the innings and the Indian youngster was facing the last delivery of the over. The Dutch pacer bowled a bouncer to Shaw and the batter failed to execute a pull shot. However, after he missed the shot, Shaw lost his balance and fell to the ground. During the whole process, he unknowingly kicked the stumps and the bails were dislodged as a result.
The Twitterati reacted to the incident and expressed their emotions after the incident on social media.
