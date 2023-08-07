IPL | Sunrisers Hyderabad appoints Daniel Vettori as head coach for the upcoming season

While Chennai Super Kings showcased their dominance in the Indian Premier League winning the 2023 edition, the season was a big disappointment for Sunrisers Hyderabad as they ended up last on the points table. The team managed to win only four games in the competition and that was the cause of them not making it to the playoffs. Now, SRH are aiming to bounce back in the next edition and they have acquired the services of former New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori as head coach. Vettori will replace Brian Lara as the former’s association with the franchise came to an end.