IPL | Sunrisers Hyderabad appoints Daniel Vettori as head coach for the upcoming season
Sunrisers Hyderabad have roped in Daniel Vettori as the head coach as Brian Lara’s tenure came to an end recently. The New Zealand spinner was previously head coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore for four years and would be keen to overturn SRH’s disappointing campaign in the IPL 2023.
While Chennai Super Kings showcased their dominance in the Indian Premier League winning the 2023 edition, the season was a big disappointment for Sunrisers Hyderabad as they ended up last on the points table. The team managed to win only four games in the competition and that was the cause of them not making it to the playoffs. Now, SRH are aiming to bounce back in the next edition and they have acquired the services of former New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori as head coach. Vettori will replace Brian Lara as the former’s association with the franchise came to an end.
Vettori played 34 T20I fixtures during his playing days taking 38 wickets with an economy less than six. After stepping away from international cricket, Vettori has been involved in coaching stints with different teams. The current assistant coach for Australia has also worked as a spin bowling coach for the Bangladesh national side. Also, he has coached Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League and Barbados Royals in the Caribbean Premier League.
The left-arm spinner has worked as a head coach for RCB from 2014 to 2018 and will look forward to taking SRH to the title with his experience.
