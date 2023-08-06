WI vs IND | Twitter in awe of Pooran's blockbuster knock as hosts power home by 2 wickets in Guyana

In response, the Maroon Brigade were immediately pushed onto the backfoot as Brandon King drove the first ball of the innings straight to a diving SKY at cover on the first ball of the innings before Johnson Charles mimicked the opener's effort just three balls later to hand Pandya his second scalp. The explosive Kyle Mayers provided the Windies with some impetus through two boundaries and a maximum but was trapped in front of the stumps by Arshdeep Singh in the third over to leave the side reeling at 32/3. However, thereon it was all about the Nicholas Pooran show as he exhibited lucid power-hitting to race to 67 at a strike rate of 167.50. He struck six fours and cleared the boundary four times in the process, thus ensuring that when he departed the required equation had whittled down to a nominal 27 in five overs with as many wickets in hand. Yet, in an extraordinary twist, the hosts lost three wickets in the 16th over as 126/4 became 129/8, once again turning the tide in India's favour. Nevertheless, tailenders Akeal Hossein and Alzarri kept their cool with clinical knocks of 16 and 10 respectively to take the side home with seven balls to spare.