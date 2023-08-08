WI vs IND | Twitter in splits as WI recreates iconic Pakistan blooper by forgetting to mark 30-yard-circle
The picturesque Providence Stadium in Guyana was the scene of an all-time cricket blooper on Tuesday|
ICC
Many bizarre reasons have caused games to be interrupted in the past, be it crowd invasions, animal encroachments or medical emergencies, yet few can hold a candle to the absurdity that unfolded in Guyana. The players had to walk off on Tuesday after umpires noted the absence of an inner circle.
The third T20I between West Indies and India was all set for a highly anticipated beginning at 8 PM IST at the Providence Stadium in Guyana after the hosts won the toss and decided to bat first. Openers Brandon King and Kyle Mayers confidently strode out the middle, well aware the side had the opportunity to seal the five-match series after triumphs in the first two games, while the Indian contingent led by Hardik Pandya had been injected with fresh blood in the form of debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal and the returning Kuldeep Yadav. However, just as the players took their positions for the first ball, an unprecedented event caused the game to be delayed by a few minutes.
The curators and field staff at the venue had failed to place the white disks on the ground that mark the 30-yard-circle which holds a significant place in limited overs cricket owing to the field limitations during powerplays. Once the umpires highlighted the same, they were forced to abandon the field alongside the players while the mistake was rectified. Incidentally, a similar episode had occurred in Pakistan earlier in the year when the staff at Rawalpindi incorrectly marked out the circle in an ODI against New Zealand but the sheer scale of the latest blooper had Twitterati in splits.
Buahahaha!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Match delayed due to the 30 yard circle not marked. pic.twitter.com/zaFxdjVqZI— Vivek Pant (@ManasSingh45) August 8, 2023
It's beautipooool mistake!
Umpires big Mistake.— Inudin Inamdar (@inudinIM) August 8, 2023
West Indies 3rd T20, UMpIREs dint check on the 30yard marks around the pitch was not arranged delayed for the same.
Who’s Mistake?#INDvsWI #T20Cricket @ICC @BCCI pic.twitter.com/aVR95hQflz
How cna this happen in an international game?
Match delayed due to the 30 yard circle not marked. pic.twitter.com/l8rtPkEbXn— Aadarsh (@AadarshParab) August 8, 2023
Damn it!
The way the Indian team played 1st two T20s, that's why West Indies did not mark the 30 yard circle, they thought it was a test game🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— ` (@kurkureter) August 8, 2023
Hilarious scenes!
Umpires forgot to mark 30 yard circle— Mohit (@MohitRohitian) August 8, 2023
A beautiful mistake.
Didn't expect that!
30 yard circle not marked 🤷🤷 #pathetic— Harish (@Harish_jaddu23) August 8, 2023
Worst!
Bizzare 😬— Avinash Kr Atish (@AtishAvinash) August 8, 2023
Players have walked out because the 30-yard circle isn't marked out.
Never seen something like this in a cricket match 😂😂#INDvsWI #WIvsInd #CricketTwitter
Players couldn't believe it!
Match delayed due to the 30 yard circle not marked. pic.twitter.com/5W2uuFzZ1E— Bhagwat Pande (@bhagwatpande) August 8, 2023
Hahaha! Funny.
no 30 yard circle was made 🤣🤣🤣🤣— Ankit Gujar (@ankit77076729) August 8, 2023
How is this even small thing?
30 yard circle is not drawn so there is a delayed start....!!!! #Cricket #cricketfans #IndianCricketTeam #cricket pic.twitter.com/XZG0qtJM9n— SPORTS ADDICT (@QoutezAc53575) August 8, 2023
Real challenge!
Playing in West Indies is certainly a challenge...delayed start for not having 30 yard circle in place 😂😂— रV Sinघ (@perky_predator) August 8, 2023