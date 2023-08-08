More Options

WI vs IND | Twitter in splits as WI recreates iconic Pakistan blooper by forgetting to mark 30-yard-circle

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

The picturesque Providence Stadium in Guyana was the scene of an all-time cricket blooper on Tuesday

Many bizarre reasons have caused games to be interrupted in the past, be it crowd invasions, animal encroachments or medical emergencies, yet few can hold a candle to the absurdity that unfolded in Guyana. The players had to walk off on Tuesday after umpires noted the absence of an inner circle.

The third T20I between West Indies and India was all set for a highly anticipated beginning at 8 PM IST at the Providence Stadium in Guyana after the hosts won the toss and decided to bat first. Openers Brandon King and Kyle Mayers confidently strode out the middle, well aware the side had the opportunity to seal the five-match series after triumphs in the first two games, while the Indian contingent led by Hardik Pandya had been injected with fresh blood in the form of debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal and the returning Kuldeep Yadav. However, just as the players took their positions for the first ball, an unprecedented event caused the game to be delayed by a few minutes.

The curators and field staff at the venue had failed to place the white disks on the ground that mark the 30-yard-circle which holds a significant place in limited overs cricket owing to the field limitations during powerplays. Once the umpires highlighted the same, they were forced to abandon the field alongside the players while the mistake was rectified. Incidentally, a similar episode had occurred in Pakistan earlier in the year when the staff at Rawalpindi incorrectly marked out the circle in an ODI against New Zealand but the sheer scale of the latest blooper had Twitterati in splits.

