WI vs IND | Twitter in splits as WI recreates iconic Pakistan blooper by forgetting to mark 30-yard-circle

The third T20I between West Indies and India was all set for a highly anticipated beginning at 8 PM IST at the Providence Stadium in Guyana after the hosts won the toss and decided to bat first. Openers Brandon King and Kyle Mayers confidently strode out the middle, well aware the side had the opportunity to seal the five-match series after triumphs in the first two games, while the Indian contingent led by Hardik Pandya had been injected with fresh blood in the form of debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal and the returning Kuldeep Yadav. However, just as the players took their positions for the first ball, an unprecedented event caused the game to be delayed by a few minutes.