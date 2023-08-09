The Hundred Women | Twitter awes at Lauren Bell's swinging jaffa wild enough to put James Anderson to shame

The right-arm quick had Grace Harris on strike on the fifth delivery of her opening stint and delivered the ball wide of off stump from over the wicket. The Australian was thus tempted into a booming drive as she confidently strode forward, only to be struck by an unfathomable shock. The Kookaburra swung in sharply from way outside the stumps before beating the inside edge of Harris' bat and hurtling into the top of the middle pole.