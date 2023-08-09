The Hundred Women | Twitter awes at Lauren Bell's swinging jaffa wild enough to put James Anderson to shame
Grace Harris was beaten all hands up by an absolute jaffa from Lauren Bell|
The Hundred
The heydays of the King of Swing James Anderson may well be past us but English fans have little to worry about as far as entertainment goes with the arrival of Lauren Bell. The pacer produced an ungodly delivery on Tuesday that hooped around miles before castling Grace Harris in astounding fashion.
Southern Brave Women continued to dazzle at Lord's in The Hundred as they comfortably chased down a target of 105 against London Spirit in a game that was curtailed to 85 deliveries per side. While it was Maia Bouchier's unbeaten 63 that proved to be the game-changer, the foundation for Brave's win was set up by Lauren Bell courtesy of a delivery worthy enough of making all cricket highlight reels for years to come.
The right-arm quick had Grace Harris on strike on the fifth delivery of her opening stint and delivered the ball wide of off stump from over the wicket. The Australian was thus tempted into a booming drive as she confidently strode forward, only to be struck by an unfathomable shock. The Kookaburra swung in sharply from way outside the stumps before beating the inside edge of Harris' bat and hurtling into the top of the middle pole.
Bell was understandably ecstatic with her effort as the Twitterati was quick to draw comparisons with English legend James Anderson given to the unreal amounts of swing the bowler had managed to produce to earn the scalp.
