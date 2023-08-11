The Hundred | Twitter showers praise over Ismail as she shines with match-winning hattrick for Welsh Fire
Shabnim Ismail took a hattrick against Birmingham Phoenix|
(The Hundred)
Shabnim Ismail is one of the quality pace bowlers in world cricket and she often showcases it with her performances in league cricket. The Hundred was witness to one more such instance where the pacer registered a hat trick and helped the team defend eight runs from the last five balls.
The ongoing season of The Women’s Hundred has witnessed some intense encounters as they boiled down to the last delivery. The match between Wlesh Fire and Birmingham Phoenix was another such game as the latter scripted a victory by a margin of just three runs. The cause for the win was Shabnim Ismail’s hattrick in the last set which helped the team defend eight runs from the last five balls. The South African pacer drew a lot of attention with her exploits and was soon trending on social media.
Ismail was bowling the 98th over of the innings and Tess Flintoff tried to flick her while shuffling across the stumps. However, the delivery sneaked in between the bat-pad gap, and the batter was dismissed as a result. After getting rid of Flintoff, Ismail then sent Erin Burns and Issy Wong on the next two balls and the hattrick ensured a victory by three runs for Welsh Fire.
The Twitterati also took note of the incident and expressed their reactions on social media.
Ismail turned on her God Mode
Shabnim Ismail's hat-trick in all its glory 😍⏯#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/tDTpa2uSMw— The Hundred (@thehundred) August 10, 2023
Another one
Another memorable feat from England overnight - Birmingham seemingly on target for a win with 4 needed off the last 3 balls overlooked Welsh Fire's Shabnim Ismail, who counter-attacked with a neat hat trick to bring the match to an unexpected conclusion. #WomensHundred— Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) August 10, 2023
Just amazing
I’ve still not got my head around what we saw today…— Charlie Taylor (@CharlieTaylor4) August 10, 2023
Shabnim Ismail is amazing 😍
I think my voice cracks on the hat-trick delivery but otherwise I just about held it together 😅 https://t.co/kWQRE3EgZi
Boom
Shabnim Ismail's hat-trick #TheHundred2023 pic.twitter.com/t2ABH4n5tX— Azam Sajjad (@AzamDON) August 10, 2023
Agreed
shabnim ismail is not real— rameen (@rameenwhile) August 10, 2023
Literally
Shabnim Ismail is on 🔥 #WelshFire | #TheHundred https://t.co/8uDPXZbNOB— Ali Abdi (@AliAbdi_) August 10, 2023
The Legend
The Legend herself 👑💪🏽— Nicole Jacobs (@thenixifier) August 10, 2023
Well done, @shabnim_ismail 🎉👏🏽 https://t.co/G9m115I3Wm
World class
World class from Shabnim Ismail 🫡 https://t.co/wlz5IGIhyL— Asad (@A_sadkermit) August 10, 2023
Interesting
This Shabnim Ismail sensational last over hat-trick today reminded me of Langeveldt last over vs West Indies from 2005 ODI series...— Abhishek AB (@ABsay_ek) August 10, 2023
Both won the game by taking hat-trick for their team from nowhere...#TheHundred
Just wow
Birmingham Phoenix needed 9 runs to win the match with 5 balls remaining.— Subash (@Subashraghu18) August 10, 2023
Entered Shabnim Ismail 😱 Got Hatrick in the Final over of the T20 🔥 and She Single Handedly Won the Match for Welsh Fire with her Fiery Bowling 🫡@shabnim_ismail #Hundred @ECB_cricket pic.twitter.com/SMnrhfEjGw