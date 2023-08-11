More Options

The Hundred | Twitter showers praise over Ismail as she shines with match-winning hattrick for Welsh Fire

The Hundred | Twitter showers praise over Ismail as she shines with match-winning hattrick for Welsh Fire

138

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Shabnim Ismail took a hattrick against Birmingham Phoenix

|

(The Hundred)

Shabnim Ismail is one of the quality pace bowlers in world cricket and she often showcases it with her performances in league cricket. The Hundred was witness to one more such instance where the pacer registered a hat trick and helped the team defend eight runs from the last five balls.

The ongoing season of The Women’s Hundred has witnessed some intense encounters as they boiled down to the last delivery. The match between Wlesh Fire and Birmingham Phoenix was another such game as the latter scripted a victory by a margin of just three runs. The cause for the win was Shabnim Ismail’s hattrick in the last set which helped the team defend eight runs from the last five balls. The South African pacer drew a lot of attention with her exploits and was soon trending on social media. 

Ismail was bowling the 98th over of the innings and Tess Flintoff tried to flick her while shuffling across the stumps. However, the delivery sneaked in between the bat-pad gap, and the batter was dismissed as a result. After getting rid of Flintoff, Ismail then sent Erin Burns and Issy Wong on the next two balls and the hattrick ensured a victory by three runs for Welsh Fire. 

The Twitterati also took note of the incident and expressed their reactions on social media. 

Ismail turned on her God Mode

Another one

Just amazing

Boom

Agreed

Literally

The Legend

World class

Interesting

Just wow

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all