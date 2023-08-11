The Hundred | Twitter showers praise over Ismail as she shines with match-winning hattrick for Welsh Fire

The ongoing season of The Women’s Hundred has witnessed some intense encounters as they boiled down to the last delivery. The match between Wlesh Fire and Birmingham Phoenix was another such game as the latter scripted a victory by a margin of just three runs. The cause for the win was Shabnim Ismail’s hattrick in the last set which helped the team defend eight runs from the last five balls. The South African pacer drew a lot of attention with her exploits and was soon trending on social media.