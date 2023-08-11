WATCH | Juggler Roelof van der Merwe’s sensational take to send spectators into awe in The Hundred

David Payne was bowling the 67th delivery of the innings and he bowled it a bit back of length. Moeen Ali who was on strike tried to slog it over midwicket but mistimed the shot. The ball was up in the air for a long time and Roelof van der Merwe made a run for it from long on. The Dutch all-rounder dropped the sitter first then tried to grab it again but the ball slipped from his hand. However, he put in a dive in the end to execute a sensational take.