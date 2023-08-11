WATCH | Juggler Roelof van der Merwe’s sensational take to send spectators into awe in The Hundred
Roelof van der Merwe took a brilliant catch in The Hundred|
(The Hundred)
The cricket world has come across situations where fielders drop sitters or sensational catches are taken but it is a rarity when a fielder drops the same catch multiple times to eventually grab it. Roelof van der Merwe did the same when he stunned audiences by taking a sensational juggling catch.
The ongoing edition of The Hundred has already seen some impressive fielding efforts but there seems to be no end to the intriguing action unfolding in the tournament. Welsh Fire won the game with ease as Stephen Eskinazi shined with the bat. However, it was not any spell from the bowler or a knock from the batter which was the most discussed point but an extraordinary fielding effort from Roelof van der Merwe garnered all the attention.
David Payne was bowling the 67th delivery of the innings and he bowled it a bit back of length. Moeen Ali who was on strike tried to slog it over midwicket but mistimed the shot. The ball was up in the air for a long time and Roelof van der Merwe made a run for it from long on. The Dutch all-rounder dropped the sitter first then tried to grab it again but the ball slipped from his hand. However, he put in a dive in the end to execute a sensational take.
The Twitterati were impressed with the fielding skills of Roelof van der Merwe and they praised the Netherlands cricketer on the social media platform.
Not a conventional way to take a catch, but Roelof van der Merwe and Welsh Fire won't mind! 🤣#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/58hfm2PyzH— The Hundred (@thehundred) August 10, 2023