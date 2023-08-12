WATCH | Kusal Mendis pulls off MS Dhoni-esque run-out to dismiss Samarakoon
Kusal Mendis displayed a fine piece of wicketkeeping in the ongoing season of LPL|
(LPL)
MS Dhoni has set the wicketkeeping benchmark in the cricket world so high that very few have the capability to match him. However, Kusal Mendis reminded fans of the legendary wicketkeeper with his sharp runout in the Lanka Premier League to catch Lahiru Samarakoon short of the crease.
With the fourth edition of the Lanka Premier League underway, cricket lovers are witnessing some intriguing action. Galle Titans and Dambulla Aura locked horns on Friday with the latter winning the game. Avishka Fernando was the star performer with the bat scoring a half-century but Kusal Mendis came up with an act of brilliance to make it to the highlight reel.
Galle Titans were batting first and Binura Fernando was given the ball for last over of the innings. Lahiru Samarakoon was facing the first delivery of the over and flicked a full-toss to square leg. As the ball traveled only up to the edge of the 30-yard circle, both the batters intended to take a double. To aid their efforts, the fielder's attenpt was wayward as he thew the ball miles away from the stumps. However, Kusal Mendis was completely aware of the situation and his presence of mind outwitted the batter.
Kusal collected the throw away from the stumps but he immediately flicked it onto the wicket. The sticks were shattered as a result and the replay confirmed that the batter was caught short of his crease. The Internet users noted the incident and the Sri Lankan wicketkeeper received a lot of praise from them.
Wayward throw? No worries.— FanCode (@FanCode) August 12, 2023
Mendis got you covered 😎 in a Dhoni-esque manner 🧤#LPL2023 #LPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/RvXpRibdN9