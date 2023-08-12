WATCH | Kusal Mendis pulls off MS Dhoni-esque run-out to dismiss Samarakoon

Galle Titans were batting first and Binura Fernando was given the ball for last over of the innings. Lahiru Samarakoon was facing the first delivery of the over and flicked a full-toss to square leg. As the ball traveled only up to the edge of the 30-yard circle, both the batters intended to take a double. To aid their efforts, the fielder's attenpt was wayward as he thew the ball miles away from the stumps. However, Kusal Mendis was completely aware of the situation and his presence of mind outwitted the batter.