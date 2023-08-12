WI vs IND | Twitter hails Jaiswal as he brings South African flair with Ab de Villiers like innovative hitting
Yashasvi Jaiswal smacked a fifty against West Indies in fourth T20I|
(BCCI)
Although AB de Villiers has stepped away from international cricket, many batters keep reminding fans about the South African superstar with their strokeplay. Yashasvi Jaiswal did the same when he got down on one knee to replicate a scoop shot like the one de Villiers used to hit.
India has dominated the proceedings in the fourth T20I against West Indies so far as they are on 100/0 by the end of 10 overs while chasing a target of 179. Both the Indian openers, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal were heading for a half-century. The audiences witnessed some brilliant shotmaking from the former but the Rajasthan Royals cricketer scripted the most notable moment of the game reminding fans of AB de Villiers with his hit over a fine leg.
Jaiswal was facing the fifth over bowled by Romario Shepherd and he decided to switch on his inner de Villers. The bowler bowled the last delivery short of a length and Yashasvi got down low to hit the ball. He then used the pace of the ball and lapped it over the short fine leg to earn one bounce four. The Twitterati were impressed by the shot and they soon showered praise on him on social media.
What a shot
August 12, 2023
Situation right now
Jaiswal>>>rohit Sharma #INDvsWI— Harshal (@HarshalLahane1) August 12, 2023
True
After a long time in T20i, a very attacking intent opening partnership where both Team India openers looked in control and sync with each other.— 🇮🇳Kushagra (@BabaKushagra) August 12, 2023
Great Start by Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal. #WIvIND #INDvsWI
Welcome back
Welcome, Jaiswal!— Sejal 🏏 (@sejal_mokal) August 12, 2023
Welcome back, Gill!
We've arrived 😍💙
Correct
At 34 a piece who would've thought Shubman Bill's strike rate would be more than that of Jaiswal. #WIvIND #INDvsWI #Cricket— 𝔸𝕤𝕙𝕝𝕪 𝔸𝕝𝕖𝕞𝕒𝕠 (@AlemaoAsh) August 12, 2023
Perfect
jaiswal at top, tilak at middle🥳💥💥💥🫡— Hari Prasad (@harii_prasad) August 12, 2023
Aggession
Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal in Aggressive Mood 😈#INDVSWI #ShubmanGill #YashasviJaiswal— Dubey (@RAMDAVANDUBEY) August 12, 2023
Must be in the 11
Repeating it again! Jaiswal & Tilak must be in WC playing 11.These two players are ace of Indian cricket & you need to take risk to win WC.They have some fire & intent which must be utilised & don’t worry about experience. @ImRo45 @SGanguly99 #INDvsWI— Shailesh Singh🇮🇳 (@shailesh09ec) August 12, 2023
Permanent opener Jaiswal
Jaiswal should be permanent in opening till 2024 wt20.— Neha Sharma (@imneha30) August 12, 2023
Elite
Yashasvi Jaiswal has a great range way better than Ishan kishan. Elite batter!— TheOtherJJ (@jjreborn16) August 12, 2023