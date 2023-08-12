More Options

WI vs IND | Twitter hails Jaiswal as he brings South African flair with Ab de Villiers like innovative hitting

WI vs IND | Twitter hails Jaiswal as he brings South African flair with Ab de Villiers like innovative hitting

160

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Yashasvi Jaiswal smacked a fifty against West Indies in fourth T20I

|

(BCCI)

Although AB de Villiers has stepped away from international cricket, many batters keep reminding fans about the South African superstar with their strokeplay. Yashasvi Jaiswal did the same when he got down on one knee to replicate a scoop shot like the one de Villiers used to hit.

India has dominated the proceedings in the fourth T20I against West Indies so far as they are on 100/0 by the end of 10 overs while chasing a target of 179. Both the Indian openers, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal were heading for a half-century. The audiences witnessed some brilliant shotmaking from the former but the Rajasthan Royals cricketer scripted the most notable moment of the game reminding fans of AB de Villiers with his hit over a fine leg. 

Jaiswal was facing the fifth over bowled by Romario Shepherd and he decided to switch on his inner de Villers. The bowler bowled the last delivery short of a length and Yashasvi got down low to hit the ball. He then used the pace of the ball and lapped it over the short fine leg to earn one bounce four. The Twitterati were impressed by the shot and they soon showered praise on him on social media. 

What a shot

Situation right now

True

Welcome back

Correct

Perfect

Aggession

Must be in the 11

Permanent opener Jaiswal

Elite

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all